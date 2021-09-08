SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks drip sweat, and a few start to regret those big Subway sandwiches they had before Tuesday afternoon’s workout outside the M&M's Center.
The temperature flirts up to 90 degrees, as the Hawks run and do jumping drills. There’s perfectly good air conditioning inside about 100 yards away.
But Sheridan has a goal in mind, and it’s something head coach Andy Scheib has been preaching since practice began Aug. 30.
“He just wants us to be the most conditioned team and the hardest working team,” defenseman McCaffrey Billings said. “That’s what we’re working toward right now. We’re running laps. We’re just trying to be the most conditioned team in the division.”
The Hawks have only a couple more days to prepare. They kick off their regular season against the Helena Bighorns at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center.
“Honestly, it’s kind of like a preseason for us,” Scheib said. “We obviously want to win. That’s the goal of everything when we step on the ice. But as of right now, we’re still trying to figure things out. We’ve still got guys coming in. We have new kids here. It’s a learning process. So we’re excited to get back on the ice and get started back up. But as far as the expectations go, I’m not expecting anything crazy the first week.”
Last year, Sheridan cruised to a 39-1 regular-season record, losing its second game of the year before winning out and claiming the top spot in the North American 3 Hockey League’s Frontier Division. The Hawks strung together 41 consecutive victories before a postseason loss to Great Falls.
But Scheib doesn’t want his players to get caught up in the past successes. He’s focused on acclimating them to the program.
“You have to get them feeling comfortable,” Scheib said. “They’re a bunch of 17-, 18-, 19-year-old kids who have never been away from home before. It’s all new. They’re traveling across the country. They’re living with a brand-new family that they don’t even know. We try to ease into it a little bit. Once guys get comfortable, we’ll hit it hard.”
This year, the Hawks return eight players from last season’s squad and add half a dozen newcomers, with more on the way. Three returners are currently sidelined with injuries — Simon Herz (wrist), Derek Humphreys (wrist) and Teejay Torgrimson (shoulder).
Among the healthy ones, Billings, Sheridan’s only third-year player, likes what he sees from the youngsters. He has tried to help them and welcome them to the Hawks, and it seems to have worked.
“I’m excited,” first-year wing Caden McDonald said. “I’ve been waiting to start and get back on the ice and play competitive hockey — higher than high school hockey.”
In two more days, McDonald will skate onto the ice for his first game as a Hawk and Scheib will see a glimpse of what his team is and has the potential to be.
“If we go out there and take care of what we need to do,” Scheib said, “we’ll be just fine.”