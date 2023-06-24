Dalton Goodyear is a born and raised Sheridanite. At the age of 25, Goodyear is the CEO and owner of Wyo Stays and founder of Local Nakamal. Goodyear started the company under another name with Concept Z Broker and Owner Zack Cummins until Goodyear bought the company and rebranded as Wyo Stays.
“He’s a serial entrepreneur. He gets an idea and runs off with it. He figures it out. Dalton is an extremely motivated person,” Cummins said.
The Sheridan Press: Tell me about how you became the CEO of Wyo Stays.
Dalton Goodyear: I started my real estate career at Concept Z, which is owned by Zack Cummins. He and I started a company called Concept B&B. I technically co-founded because he was the broker. But I started it and ran with the idea and bought the company and rebranded it as Wyo Stays. So I am now the CEO and owner. Then within about a year’s time of that switchover, we had started a new company within our office called, Local Nakamal, which is Wyoming’s first kava bar.
TSP: What made you want to start Local Nakamal?
DG: There’s a lot of layers to that. I grew up in Sheridan and there’s never been a lot of social environment aspects. There’s not a lot of community members that are not very engulfed in alcohol wherever you go to socialize or even to just go out, unless you’re going up the mountains, which of course is weather permitting. Everything is ingrained with alcohol. It doesn’t work for everybody and doesn’t promote and foster more community. We found a space for our office and found a bigger space than what we needed just for our office space and decided it was a win-win all the way around. The kava culture is very community based and helps a lot of people with anxiety and takes the edge off of the day without any of the toxicities that alcohol has.
TSP: For those who aren’t familiar with kava, how would you best describe it?
DG: In simplest terms, it’s a natural alcohol alternative. But it does have ceremonial benefits that are traditionally used. It helps you kick back and feel good without going too far.
TSP: How was the process of going from a vacation management company to becoming a full-service real estate brokerage?
DG: I loved (Cummin’s) mindset with it. We kind of knew where we wanted to go before we started. In 2020, we hit the whiteboard. It was just over a year ago that I purchased the company and rebranded it.
TSP: Did you always know that you wanted to become a business owner?
DG: It came in waves. Everyone seemed to think I should. During my time at Sheridan High School, I ran a landscaping company. I decided to attend college for auto and diesel tech down in Arizona. After graduating from that, I quickly ditched it and found my way back to entrepreneurship and business. A lot of entrepreneurs end up in real estate. I figured I might as well dig in and learn if that’s where wealth is generated. We’re now at a point where the big focus is sustainability and giving back to the community.
TSP: What do you love most about being the owner and CEO of Wyo Stays?
DG: It’s best summed up in three words, which is our tagline: escape, experience, lifestyle. We meet people from all over the world, who are coming here to escape their daily lives and experience Wyoming as well as experience the services we provide. They’re able to increase revenue without having to worry about tenants, toilets and termites. We’ve met some really rad people all over the world.
TSP: What are you involved with in the community?
DG: I’m a huge advocate for suicide prevention. It’s something we allocate our resources and education on through the Suicide Prevention Coalition here.
TSP: Do you have any future projects in mind?
DG: Stay tuned. We always have more in the works. Within our kava bar we also have an oxygen bar we’re getting ready to launch and what we’ll call a trough for cold plunges. It will be a place for wellness and community.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.