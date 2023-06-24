Dalton Goodyear is a born and raised Sheridanite.  At the age of 25, Goodyear is the CEO and owner of Wyo Stays and founder of  Local Nakamal. Goodyear started the company under another name with Concept Z Broker and Owner Zack Cummins until Goodyear bought the company and rebranded as Wyo Stays.

“He’s a serial entrepreneur. He gets an idea and runs off with it. He figures it out. Dalton is an extremely motivated person,” Cummins said.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

