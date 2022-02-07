CLEARMONT — When the postgame hallways of Arvada-Clearmont High School had cleared and grown quiet, you could hear Cameron Spade’s voice sneaking past his closed classroom door. He told his team he was proud of them.
And then came a joke, and his players erupted in a unison of laughter.
The Arvada-Clearmont Panthers had just dropped a home contest to the Midwest Oilers 50-34 Saturday evening, but their spirits remained high. They’re 0-14, still searching for their first win of the season, but they’ve held onto the trait head coach Spade likes most about them.
“Everyone gives 100%,” senior Norris Graves said. “... We never quit.”
Earlier in the season, Spade feared they would. He was afraid some players would leave the team due to its struggles. None did.
Here they were Saturday, with just a three-possession deficit to a conference opponent in the middle of the fourth quarter. Then, foul trouble hit freshman Terrance Neill, one of Arvada-Clearmont’s leaders who fouled out of the final few minutes, and the Oilers extended their lead.
The Panthers roster only eight players. Seven competed against Midwest Saturday. Sometimes, multiple starters play the entire game depending on how long — or short — Spade’s bench is that day. That can make working around fouls and injuries interesting.
“My guys are in here and busting their butts,” Spade said. “They’re working hard. You can see it … You can tell they’re getting tired, but they’re not quitting.”
Regardless, Arvada-Clearmont runs a fast-paced offense. Quick passes, quick shots, sprinting down the court after rebounds. Spade said the scheme fits his smaller, guard-centric personnel. He lists the 6-foot-2 sophomore, Will Betz, as his tallest player.
“When we’re playing well, it’s fun,” Graves said of the speed. “You don’t think about being tired.”
The Panthers upped the pace even more against Midwest, throwing a full-court press at the Oilers. Arvada-Clearmont had tested the defensive strategy briefly the previous weekend against Guernsey-Sunrise, but Saturday was its first substantial use.
It worked against Midwest, garnering 17 steals — “a good mark for us,” Spade said — and keeping the Panthers within striking distance until late in the fourth quarter.
“When you’re pressing and getting steals, we just have to capitalize and score some points,” Spade said.
They held a 7-4 lead until the Oilers stole it with five points in the final 30 seconds of the first quarter. Midwest boosted its advantage to double digits for the first time in the second quarter and again in the third. The closest Arvada-Clearmont got in the fourth was seven, 34-27, halfway through.
Graves tallied a game-high 16 points.
In addition to the Panthers’ press, they also had spent loads of practice time on rebounding, and Spade thought it was a much improved aspect of their game.
It’s all getting there. The Panthers’ loss to Midwest was their second-closest game of the year. They have two weeks and four games left on the season schedule.
“I just sure hope,” Spade said, “one of those days, the scoreboard shows our effort.”