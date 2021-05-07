BIG HORN — Big Horn High School hosted its annual field-only events track and field meet Thursday, and Sheridan, Buffalo and Arvada-Clearmont high school athletes competed against the host Rams and Lady Rams at one of the final meets before the teams’ respective regional competitions next weekend. 

The Broncs and Lady Broncs won handily, with Big Horn taking second place. 

Sheridan travels to Campbell County, while Big Horn and Arvada-Clearmont journey to Sundance for their last regular-season meets Friday.

Due to the nature of the smaller meet, below are the top-three finishers in each event. 

 

Girls 

High jump 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 1 inch 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 5-1

Long jump 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton — 16 feet, 1.5 inches 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 15-2.5

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 14-7

Triple jump 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton — 35 feet, .5 inches 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 34-4

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 32-6

Shot put 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 40 feet, 4.5 inches

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 37-5

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 34-8

Discus 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 119 feet 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Gennah Deutcher — 109 feet, 9 inches

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 107-8

 

Boys 

High jump 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 5 feet, 7 inches

Long jump 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Izak Aksamit — 21 feet, 4 inches 

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Bryce Morris — 19-7.5 

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis —18-9 

Triple jump 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 41 feet, 6 inches 

  • Third place: Izak Aksamit — 40-6

Shot put 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 57 feet, 1 inch

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 47-8.5

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Matthew Ingalls — 45-5.5

Discus 

  • First place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 165 feet, 2 inches 

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 159

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus — 129-9

Recommended for you