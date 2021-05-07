BIG HORN — Big Horn High School hosted its annual field-only events track and field meet Thursday, and Sheridan, Buffalo and Arvada-Clearmont high school athletes competed against the host Rams and Lady Rams at one of the final meets before the teams’ respective regional competitions next weekend.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs won handily, with Big Horn taking second place.
Sheridan travels to Campbell County, while Big Horn and Arvada-Clearmont journey to Sundance for their last regular-season meets Friday.
Due to the nature of the smaller meet, below are the top-three finishers in each event.
Girls
High jump
First place: Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 1 inch
Second place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 5-1
Long jump
First place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton — 16 feet, 1.5 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 15-2.5
Third place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 14-7
Triple jump
First place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton — 35 feet, .5 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 34-4
Third place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 32-6
Shot put
First place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 40 feet, 4.5 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 37-5
Third place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 34-8
Discus
First place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 119 feet
Second place: Sheridan’s Gennah Deutcher — 109 feet, 9 inches
Third place: Sheridan’s Maggie McStay — 107-8
Boys
High jump
Second place: Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 5 feet, 7 inches
Long jump
First place: Sheridan’s Izak Aksamit — 21 feet, 4 inches
Second place: Big Horn’s Bryce Morris — 19-7.5
Third place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis —18-9
Triple jump
First place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 41 feet, 6 inches
Third place: Izak Aksamit — 40-6
Shot put
First place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 57 feet, 1 inch
Second place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 47-8.5
Third place: Sheridan’s Matthew Ingalls — 45-5.5
Discus
First place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 165 feet, 2 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 159
Third place: Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus — 129-9