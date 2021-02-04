Today

Overcast skies and windy. High 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.