BIG HORN — To beat the No. 1 team in the 2A, the Big Horn boys basketball team needed to put together a near-perfect performance Saturday afternoon against the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies.
And the Rams did just that.
Junior Cade Butler scored 25 points and shot three-of-four from behind the arc. Sophomore Toby Schons limited the Grizzlies’ big man and 2A West’s previously No. 2 scorer Taylor Winland to 16 points. And the entire Big Horn team made 73% of their free throws and shot 54% on the afternoon to beat Rocky Mountain 62-59.
Head coach Cody Ball summed up his team’s performance simply.
“Basically, everything fell into place, and we still only won by three,” Ball said. “So, we had to play near-perfect to beat a team like that, and we did.”
Confidence comes from the victory, as the Grizzlies brought a 9-2 record to Big Horn and had won three games in a row by margins of 52, 27 and 38 points prior to Saturday’s game. Statistically, the Rams were outmatched in every major category, but the then 5-5 Rams scored their 59 points against Rocky Mountain’s third-best defense in 2A, which typically limits teams to 42.9 points.
“It was an awesome feeling,” senior Carson Bates said. “... It’s definitely a confidence booster, but it could just be one game. We have to show every game we can do that and play at that level.”
The excitement of Big Horn’s performance showed at the Rams’ practices to start this week, as Ball noted his players paying increased attention to gaps on defense and taking game-like shots, for example, and Thursday’s rematch against cross-county rival Tongue River takes precedence over reflecting on last Saturday’s win.
Flyers of the headline “Tongue River wins cross-county rivalry game for the first time since 2017-18 season” litter the school and serve as a reminder of the Rams’ 52-45 loss to the Eagles Jan. 16. Big Horn’s practice Wednesday focused on what it anticipates from Tongue River’s offense as the Rams seek revenge for the defeat three weeks ago and prepare for three more weeks of conference play.
“[It’s] very encouraging,” Ball said, “especially going into the last stretch, the last half of our conference season. … When we have the top team in the state here, and we beat them, that gives us a huge boost of confidence. Hopefully not ignorance, just confidence.”
Big Horn (6-5, 2-2 conference) hosts the Eagles who have dropped back-to-back games after starting their season 10-0 and now hold an identical 2-2 conference record as the Rams.
The last time the two teams met, Tongue River took a 29-13 lead at halftime, though Big Horn eventually cut the 16-point deficit to seven points in the second half but failed to complete the comeback. Schons said the Rams have discussed putting together stronger first and third quarters and will look to do so against 2A’s No. 5 best scoring team, Tongue River, that averages 58.9 points per game.
Otherwise, the Rams and Eagles rank similarly as they did when they opened conference play against each other — Tongue River’s team defense and rebounding sit several spots ahead of Big Horn’s in 2A, but the Rams only average 3.7 points fewer per game than the Eagles.
Ball still encourages his athletes to play “Big Horn basketball,” and Tongue River’s head coach Tyler Hanson prioritizes effort in his gym, so the X-factor for the home team Thursday could be the momentum it carries over from its defeat of Rocky Mountain.
“We have three weeks of regular season games left; it’s not a whole lot left,” Ball said. “And I think they’ve bought into, ‘We can do something big this year.’”
Tip off between the Rams and Eagles at Big Horn High School is at 8 p.m. Thursday.