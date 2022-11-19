BOZEMAN — After a 13-month football absence due to injury, it was time to forget the past and go make a play.

 Coy Steel, a former Sheridan High School football player and current senior at Montana State, made the first tackle of the game he returned Nov. 5. The Bobcats kicked off to Northern Arizona in Flagstaff and Steel capsized the return man at the Lumberjacks 25-yard line. Steel was named Montana State’s special teams player of the week in the Bobcats 41-38 win.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

