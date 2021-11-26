SHERIDAN — Brian Medigovich worried Xiomara Robinson was going to hit a metaphorical wall.
When the Black Hills State head cross-country coach saw Robinson halfway through last weekend’s NCAA Division II National Championship race, she looked like she was hurting.
“She fought pretty hard,” Medigovich said. “Everyone’s different, but there were some people who couldn’t fight the fight. She was able to push through the pain. It looked like it was a struggle. Toward the end, it looked like, at any point, she could hit that wall and start slowing down. But she was able to fight through that.”
Robinson battled for a 22nd-place finish out of 250 competitors to earn All-American status in Saint Leo, Florida. She also broke school records. Her 21-minute, 13-second time in the 6K is the top women’s cross-country time in program history at the national meet.
“I definitely wanted to try to get All-American,” Robinson said. “I was actually shooting for 20th or so.”
Goal achieved.
But there could’ve been a world where Xiomara Robinson didn’t run in college at all. It almost happened.
Robinson graduated from Sheridan High School in 2017 and wasn’t sure she wanted to run in college. She claims she didn’t have a great senior year of running and then sprained her ankle the following summer.
So she headed to Montana State as a non-athlete freshman. She planned to jog and hike on her own. That lasted one semester.
“It just kind of felt like something was missing,” she said. “I would still run here and there, but that was kind of the highlight of my day. I was like, ‘I want to do this with a team. It’s kind of boring running out here by myself even though I love it.’”
Montana State didn’t offer Robinson any opportunities as a runner, so she transferred to Black Hills State after being convinced by a friend who was running there at the time. Robinson immediately joined the track and field team in Spearfish and started on the cross-country team when the season arrived a few months later. She competed at the national championships with her team that year.
This time was different, though.
The 2018 meet was in Pittsburgh. This one was in Florida, where the ground is spongier and the air is more humid. And this year, instead of being surrounded by teammates, she was the lone Black Hills State runner to qualify for the country-wide meet.
“It definitely adds adrenaline and a little bit of stress when you’re standing on the line and they’re doing the three-command start and you look around and there are 200 other girls lined up,” Robinson said. “Everything is just silent. That’s kind of nerve-wracking.”
Because of the high talent level, national meets go out quicker than most races. Robinson guessed she was around 160th after the first 600 meters.
“That was kind of stressful, with all these bodies around me and girls tripping,” Robinson said. “I was like, ‘Oh no, oh no, I’m not doing what coach told me to do — to go out in, like, 20th or so.’ So I was kind of stressed. But I just got into a groove and ran with some girls.”
She soon caught up to where she wanted to be. Four years after almost not running in college, she placed in the top 10% at the DII national meet.
“I think it was her best race of the season,” Medigovich said.
Robinson is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in biology in a few weeks. Then, she’ll go straight into a master’s program for integrative genomics while finishing up a bachelor’s in chemistry.
She’ll be eligible to run cross-country for one last hurrah next fall.
And she knows she’s going to do it.