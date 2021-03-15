SHERIDAN — Black Hills State University track and field had a successful outing in Birmingham, Alabama, crowning five All-Americans at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships with Sheridan graduate Xiomara Robinson earning an All-American title.
Robinson qualified to run in the women's mile and finished with a time of 4 minutes, 55.66 seconds. This time would be a personal best for Robinson and earn her an 11th-place finish.
Running for the Yellow Jackets in the women’s distance medley relay was Ruby Lindquist, Mikayla Tracy, Taylor Lundquist and Robinson. BHSU finished the relay in 11:41.97, which not only earned the team seventh place and All-American status, but also broke the school record the team had set earlier in the season.
The Yellow Jackets now look to the outdoor season starting at home March 26 and 27 at the Yellow Jacket Spring Open.