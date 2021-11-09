INDIANAPOLIS — Black Hills State University runner and 2017 Sheridan High School graduate Xiomara Robinson qualified for the NCAA Division II Women’s Cross-Country Championship last weekend.
She ran a career-best 6K time of 21 minutes and 3 seconds and finished 11th in the NCAA South Central Region Championships Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. She was officially announced as a qualifier by the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Committee Monday.
The championship will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Florida, at The Abbey Course. Robinson’s race will begin at 6:30 a.m.