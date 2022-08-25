SHERIDAN — Recruiting is the name of the game in college rodeo. Head coach Marc Gilkerson believes Sheridan speaks for itself.
The Sheridan College rodeo program has had no problem bringing in athletes from South Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Minnesota.
“This community sells, so does the campus when kids visit,” Gilkerson said. “We have so many new buildings and it’s hard for other schools to really compete. I’ve had kids come here and say, this is where I want to come, right on. They look around and they see the Bighorn Mountains and then we go out to our barn the community helped us build. Once they get here, it’s pretty hard for them not to not want to come.”
It was the charm of the town and proximity to the Bighorns that sold senior bull rider, Wyatt Phelps to Sheridan.
“The town is great. I like being close to the mountains. We go up there pretty often. We also have great facilities,” Phelps said.
The one place it’s difficult for Gilkerson to recruit is down south in states like Texas. Despite 13 seasons under Gilkerson’s belt, he hasn’t had any luck down south.
“I’ve never had a Texas kid or anybody down south. They all want to stay in the warm weather,” Gilkerson said.
Despite the lack of southern talent, the rodeo team has had success in recent memory. Last season, Coby Johnson won the regional bull riding event for the third time in three seasons. Johnson has graduated and is no longer part of the team; replacing him and five other athletes won’t be easy. But Gilkerson believes he has some talent to push the team to similar heights. Clancy Glenn is a bronc rider from Idaho that’s bound to have a strong season. Gilkerson also mentioned he’s impressed with all his female athletes.
Sheridan College hosts its rodeo from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. It will be the last opportunity for the community to see rodeo action this year, before winter. If the weather is favorable, the rodeo will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
“It’s great to show in front of the home crowd,” Phelps said. “I think we might have some more nerves for that one. Then we realize it’s really just like the rest of them.”
The rodeo team at Sheridan College is the last remaining athletic program since the pandemic.
“It’s been weird,” Gilkerson said. “We used to have athletes from the other sports teams cheer us on. We would support them as well. It’s not the same.”
Despite the series of unfortunate events that COVID brought, Gilkerson is looking forward to this upcoming season and is excited to see his young team perform. Gilkerson is also expecting some leaders to emerge from the upperclassmen.
“I think we’re going to have a really good team this year. Even though we are young, I think it’s gonna be a really interesting year to see how they perform. But I think I’m really excited about it, because we have a lot of kids that have been successful in rodeo. It’s going to be fun.”
Part of having success despite youth, is to not put too much pressure on the athletes, said Gilkerson.
“When they just relax and have fun, they do better. So that’s kind of what we’re going to do since they are younger kids, we’re going to tell them it’s just glorified high school rodeo, it’s the same as what they’ve been doing,” Gilkerson said.