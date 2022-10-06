SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams hosted the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo this past weekend.
Seven teams from the Central Rocky Mountain region covering parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska competed in nine events through rain and mud.
In the saddle bronc event, Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, received third place overall after earning a 56-point ride during the first round and a 70-point ride during the second round. Cody Weeks of Malad City, Idaho, placed sixth overall after completing a 74-point ride during the first round, but he did not complete his ride in the second round. Tayson Jones of Howes, S.D. earned eighth place after completing a 71-point ride in the first round, but he failed to complete his ride in the second round.
The Sheridan College rodeo teams’ next competition will be in Lamar, Colorado, Oct. 7-9.