Sheridan College rodeo athlete Clancy Glenn rides a bucking horse. Glenn finished in second place in saddle bronc ridding Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo.

 Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams hosted the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo this past weekend.

Seven teams from the Central Rocky Mountain region covering parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska competed in nine events through rain and mud.

