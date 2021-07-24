SHERIDAN — A bull flung literal bullcrap at me last week.
During the bull riding event at the end of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s second night, I got it on my shirt, pants and hand. I had someone check my hair.
That was kind of my introduction to Rodeo Week.
See, I’m new here. I graduated from Miami (Ohio) University in mid-May and moved from the only place I’ve ever known — Cincinnati, Ohio — to Sheridan in early June.
I arrived with only one friend in town, and I had never traveled west of Indianapolis, Indiana, which obviously is not west. So it was a little out of my comfort zone.
And so was the idea of rodeo. If it exists in my hometown, I’m unaware of it.
But from the moment I got here, everyone kept telling me to prepare myself for Sheridan Rodeo Week.
“You’ve never seen anything like it,” I was told.
Correct. I realized that the moment I stepped into the Sheridan County Fairgrounds last week.
There were a lot of things I didn’t recognize and a lot of things I was probably doing wrong.
I don’t own a cowboy hat or boots. I prefer khaki pants and Sperry boat shoes. I’ve never been on a horse.
But one thing I did recognize: community.
I always say Cincinnati is the most provincial city you could ever find. If you’re born there, you typically die there, and you’re proud of it. It’s a city that bands together over small-town, “Cincinnati” things. Where’d you go to high school? Skyline Chili for dinner? (Look it up.) You’re a westsider?
Sheridan joins together for the rodeo — and a host of other things, I’m learning.
Thursday, I went to the Twilight Track Meet fundraiser for Howie Fitzpatrick. Hundreds of others showed up to support a born-and-raised Sheridanite.
At the rodeo, it seemed like the entire town made its way to the fairgrounds, too. I had to park about a 10-minute walk away. I didn’t even know that kind of traffic was possible in this town.
Once inside the fairgrounds, I saw families munching on funnel cakes. I saw kid cowboys dressed exactly like their dads. I saw a few teenage couples awkwardly holding hands like it was a first date. I saw people excitedly talking about their favorite event.
I saw the community.
And everyone I talked to treated me with kindness and openness, no matter how dumb my questions about the chutes or the usefulness of cowboy chaps were.
Same thing at The Mint or The Pony or Ernie Rotellini Field or anywhere else I’ve been in town.
I’m not saying I’ve been adopted as a Sheridanite yet. I’ve lived here for less than two months. But it seems like once this town accepts you as its own, it never really lets you go.
And that type of community is worth enduring any sort of bullcrap thrown at you.