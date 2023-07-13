SHERIDAN — Day one of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association concluded Wednesday evening at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
Tuesday results
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Kailee Murdock, 17.44 seconds; 2. Stephanie Fryar, 17.49; 3. Josey Groves, 17.50; 4. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.54; 5. Stevi Hillman, 17.56; 6. LaTricia Duke, 17.59.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Slade Wood, 9.5 seconds, $2,137; 2. Rocky Patterson, 11.1, $1,858; 3. Bryce Davis, 11.5, $1,579; 4. (tie) Will Eddleman and Cooper Mills, 12.2, $1,161 each; 6. (tie) Tony Reina and Trey Wallace, 12.8, $604 each; 8. Neal Wood, 12.9, $186. Second round: 1. Billy Good, 10.1 seconds, $2,137; 2. Tanner Stec, 10.3, $1,858; 3. Kelton McMillen, 11.2, $1,579; 4. Trenton Johnson, 11.3, $1,301; 5. (tie) Martin Poindexter and Scott Snedecor, 11.7, $883 each; 7. Mike Chase, 11.8, $465; 8. Neal Wood, 12.5, $186. Third round: 1. Tanner Stec, 10.1 seconds, $2,137; 2. Slade Wood, 10.9, $1,858; 3. Cody Lee, 11.4, $1,579; 4. Reo Lohse, 11.6, $1,301; 5. Connor McNeil, 11.9, $1,022; 6. Troy Tillard, 12.1, $743; 7. Billy Good, 12.4, $465; 8. Kim Ziegelgruber, 12.6, $186. Average leaders: 1. Rocky Patterson, 39.2 seconds on three head; 2. Martin Poindexter, 39.6; 3. Neal Wood, 39.8; 4. Reo Lohse, 41.6; 5. Cody Lee, 43.3; 6. Cooper Mills, 43.8; no other qualified runs.