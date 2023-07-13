slack1.jpg
Buy Now

Merritt Harris of Douglas starts of the WYO Rodeo by being the first to compete in slack Tuesday morning, July 11, 2023.

 Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Day one of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association concluded Wednesday evening at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. 

Tuesday's slack results were available at press time Thursday morning. To track results and see day sheets ahead of the event each evening, see prorodeo.com/result/2023/sheridan-wyo-rodeo/13004

Recommended for you