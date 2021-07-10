SHERIDAN — Ryan Davis now lives five minutes from where he grew up.
The high school he graduated from is a simple up-the-hill drive from his new job at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. After a decade away, he’s back in his hometown.
And he’s back in college basketball.
Davis, the former Sheridan College women’s basketball head coach, accepted a job as the UMKC women’s basketball director of operations last month. It’s his first foray back into college basketball — and his first paid hoops gig — since the Generals slashed all athletic programs, except rodeo, in June 2020.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Davis said. “It’s just crazy how things work … I’m really glad to be here and really glad to have the job. To be working for my city’s D1 school, it’s always been one of those things I’ve wanted to do.”
Since being forced from Sheridan College, Davis strived to get back into basketball.
Last year, he volunteered as an assistant coach with Big Horn High School’s boys basketball — a team coached by longtime friend and former Sheridan College men’s basketball head coach Cody Ball.
“I think Cody and I were both in a situation where we were so gutted by what happened at Sheridan College that it was like any opportunity to get into that basketball gym again, we were going to take it,” Davis said. “For me, I really wanted to get back on the court.”
Davis left the Rams and Sheridan in February to move back to Kansas City.
“Our season went until early March, and I could definitely tell a difference in that month that I really missed having him around,” Ball said. “He still watched games on the NHFS website and still sent video messages to me and the team. Before we played Tongue River in the regional tournament, I showed the kids a video message of Ryan firing them all up and everything. That’s just the kind of guy he is. He’s fully dedicated to coaching and helping kids out.”
When Davis arrived in Kansas City, he toured multiple area colleges. He went to Wichita State, the University of Kansas, a few junior colleges and DII schools. And UMKC.
He observed team workouts, looking to learn from and network with the respective schools’ coaches.
His relationship with UMKC blossomed in late April and early May. He connected with one of the Roos’ coaches through a mutual friend and soon developed a good relationship with head coach Jacie Hoyt.
“I got to be around them for everything,” Davis said. “It was kind of cool. They just welcomed me in.”
The university axed the director of operations job last year due to COVID-caused budget cuts. Davis didn’t know the position was being brought back.
Then, Ball was scrolling through Twitter one day. He saw a job listing for the UMKC director of operations role and texted it to Davis.
Davis told Ball he’d ask the coaches about it. A week or two later, Ball checked back in with another message, asking Davis if he heard anything about the job.
“He responded, ‘Yep, it’s going to be mine,’” Ball said.
Now, Davis is stoked to be securely at home after spending a decade in other states, though he admits it feels odd.
“It’s a little bit different because, as an adult, you go back and it’s just a different time in your life,” Davis said. “I think I just have a different perspective and the area has grown a little bit. It’s a little bit weird, and I’m still trying to get my head wrapped around it.”
He’s also ready to get to work.
The Roos have enjoyed recent success, winning the Western Athletic Conference Championship in 2020 before moving to the Summit League last season. They had a 10-11 record in 2021.
“(UMKC is) getting an energy-giver,” Ball said of Davis. “That’s for sure. He’s going to be fired up whether it’s 3 in the morning or 10 at night — it doesn’t matter. He loves coaching. They’re getting a reliable person with great morals and great basketball knowledge. He’s just a genuinely good person. ... They’re getting a steal out of him.”
Davis plans to continue bringing that energy. He’s back in basketball.
And every day on the way to work in the game he loves, he gets to drive familiar roads.