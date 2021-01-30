SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball game against the Kelly Walsh Trojans Friday night already felt different than the Broncs previous conference games this season — the recently permitted student section, decked out in a rainbow of sports jerseys, cheered the 20-5 run that set the Broncs up to win their third conference game of the season 80-58.
The energy shifted as senior Sam Lecholat, who began the contest with 990 career high school points, scored six in the first quarter and nailed a 3-pointer at 5:45 of the second quarter to bring his career total to 999. With 2:46 left in the half, Lecholat scored a rather unceremonious basket, backing into a Kelly Walsh defender before pivoting to put home a layup.
But the student section jumped up and down, unfurled a banner that showed a giant “1,000,” and the gym reached its loudest as Sheridan’s public address announcer commemorated the moment by saying:
“Sam Lecholat! His 1,001st point!”
Characteristic of the senior, Lecholat didn’t reflect on the accomplishment until after the game when he was presented with an award and showered by his teammates with water from whatever water bottles the Broncs had on hand.
“It just means I’m getting old I guess,” Lecholat said and laughed. “I mean, it’s awesome, and that’s a lot of points. But, to me, it’s an accolade, it doesn’t mean anything else.”
Fellow senior Carter Dubberley, who used to stand in the student section for varsity games, commented on the moment and the past several years playing with Lecholat.
“He’s a great player, and he’s a great teammate,” Dubberley said. “It’s awesome getting to play with him. There’s no other guy I’d rather go out my senior year with than with Sam.”
And head coach Jeff Martini, who high-fived Lecholat when he momentarily checked out of the game, noted the senior’s deserving accomplishment.
“It was awesome to see,” Martini said. “Everything he’s ever received has been earned. He gives it everything. It was awesome — special.”
The relatively unremarkable way Lecholat reached the milestone, highlighted by the rowdy Sheridan student section, defined the entire high-scoring contest between the Broncs and Trojans. Lecholat missed four free throws within the first half of the first quarter to delay his accomplishment and, like Sheridan’s performance, room for improvement remains.
Generally pleased with the team’s offensive performance, Martini focused on defense with the Broncs throughout practice this week and voiced his frustration from the sidelines when Sheridan allowed the Trojans easy baskets.
“The guys know we have to improve [our defense],” Martini said. “We have to fix it, and we will. It’s just frustrating because that’s one of the things we wanted to do this week, and I didn’t think we did a good job.”
Spurred on by the student section, the Broncs started hot. Sheridan scored by committee to build a 10-0 lead through the first two minutes of play. When leading 20-5, the Broncs surrendered back-to-back baskets to the Trojans, and Martini called a timeout to refocus the team.
The first quarter ended showing a 23-13 Broncs lead, and Sheridan maintained its lead throughout the second quarter. Lecholat’s accomplishment overshadowed the Trojans’ effort, even though Kelly Walsh put up 19 points to Sheridan’s 21 to face a 44-32 deficit at halftime.
“It’s not an effort thing, it’s not an incentive thing,” Martini said, “sometimes we just lose focus, and we have to improve upon that.”
Martini’s frustration came to a head when the Trojans scored three field goals in the span of a minute in the third quarter, and the head coach noted the team’s depth allowed it to substitute nearly all of the Broncs when one group of players struggled to get stops.
“That’s the cool thing about it is they trust each other, and they know the other group’s going to come in and do a good job,” Martini said. “They come back, reevaluate themselves and then go back out and do what they’re supposed to do.”
Sheridan utilized it’s line-change like substitutions for the remainder of the game, ending the third quarter with a 65-48 advantage, and Martini tapped sophomore Zach Luedtke and senior Rance Beck with a 77-58 lead and 1:23 left to play in the game.
To the delight of the student section, Luedtke drained a corner 3-pointer, and when the final buzzer sounded, the 3-0 start to conference play and Lecholat’s now 1,007 points, the Broncs took several minutes to high-five their peers before the focus shifted.
“We’re not done yet,” Dubberley said. “We have to keep getting better. We’re nowhere near our potential, and we just have to keep getting better in order to win that ultimate goal of a state championship.”
And Lecholat, now part of an elite club, echoed his friend and teammate’s statement.
“I just want a state title,” Lecholat said.
Sheridan travels to Rock Springs to play the non-conference Tigers at 1 p.m. Saturday.