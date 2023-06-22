SHERIDAN — The Hawks hockey team will have a familiar face return behind the bench but former head coach Chad Bailey won’t be present in the M&M’s Center.
Former assistant JJ Santagata will be at the helm this upcoming season. Bailey has accepted a head coaching position with the Texas Brahmas of the same league — North American 3 Hockey League.
Sheridan Hawks President Brent Milner said Bailey’s wife took a job position in Dallas and the Brahmas had a job position opening.
“The owner of the Brahmas reached out to me and asked if he could talk to (Bailey.) I said, ‘Absolutely if you have the chance to take him, you should hire him.’ I gave him a great reference. He did a great job for us and we’re sorry to see him go but it’s a great move for his family.”
Bailey coached the Hawks for two seasons. His first was tumultuous, with a 6-40-1 record. Bailey then led the Hawks to winning ways with a 27-18-2 record in his final season in Sheridan. The former was done along with Santagata. This will be Santagata’s first head coaching gig. Milner said he interviewed many prospects for the opening.
“(Santagata) was planning on returning as an assistant coach, even if we hired another guy. He’ll have much more responsibility, but I think he’ll be able to handle it just fine,” Milner said. “He did a tremendous job of recruiting and bringing in players.”
The new coach at the helm said he wants to continue the program’s winning ways and continue building the culture.
“We want to compete for the Frasier Cup,” Santagata said. “We want the players to have defined roles and get the job done. We’re going to be a team that’s going to be in the opponent’s face and never give up.”
Santagata expressed that relationships with the players matter but also acknowledged that his style is demanding.
“I’d like to say I’m a player’s coach. But I am also strict and expect things to be done a certain way. I expect 110% effort every time they come to the rink. I’ll do whatever I can for the player that’s showing me he wants to be here.”
Santagata founded a hockey training company in Des Moines, Iowa, named, “Lead By Example Training,” where he is a strength and conditioning coach and gives private lessons in the summer.
Santagata said the strength and conditioning was built from the ground up when he arrived in Sheridan. Players that sign with the Hawks must start a strength and conditioning program, which was implemented before last season. The players have and will continue working out three months prior to arriving for training camp.
“I want to help players realize there are other ways to improve your game besides skating every single day,” Santagata said.
Milner described Santagata’s personality as “serious.”
“I’m not saying he doesn’t have a sense of humor, but he’s a pretty serious guy,” Milner said. “He’s very driven and has a lot of energy. He has a passion for developing players. We’ve had nine players from last year move on to college. He’s been pretty instrumental in helping all those guys.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.