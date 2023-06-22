SHERIDAN — The Hawks hockey team will have a familiar face return behind the bench but former head coach Chad Bailey won’t be present in the M&M’s Center. 

Former assistant JJ Santagata will be at the helm this upcoming season. Bailey has accepted a head coaching position with the Texas Brahmas of the same league — North American 3 Hockey League. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you