SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Rodeo team traveled to Torrington this past weekend for its third rodeo of the season at Eastern Wyoming College.
The men’s team was led by bull rider Coby Johnson, who won the long round with a 77-point ride. He was bucked off of a rank bull in the short round but placed second in the average.
Freshman Corbin Fisher earned points in tie-down roping, winning the long round with a 9.5-second run.
“(Fisher) drew a tough calf in the short round and did not get any round or average points,” head coach Marc Gilkerson said.
The women’s team had five girls making it back to the short round. Freshman Manchi Nace tied teammate Bailey Cunningham in the long round in goat tying with an 8.2 second run. In the short round, Cunningham tied her goat in 9.5 seconds and Manchi’s goat got up for a no time. Manchi also placed in the short round in barrel racing with a run of 15.43 seconds.
Teammate Joey Carley also made the short round in barrel racing with a time of 15.64 and a short round time of 15:76.
Madison Rotenberger placed fifth in both rounds and the average in goat tying with times of 7.6 seconds and short round time 7.9 seconds.
Maddie Hall split sixth place in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.9 seconds but was unable to rope her short-round calf.
The men’s and women’s teams have two weeks off before traveling to the next rodeo at Casper College.