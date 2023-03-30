SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo teams had a successful weekend in Eastern Wyoming College’s arena in Torrington March 24-26 to compete in the second rodeo of the spring season.
Joe Priebe of Iowa, came out of the chutes strong in both of his rides in the saddle bronc event. In the first round, Priebe had a powerful ride of 78 points and finished the second round strong with a 73-point ride. His average allowed him to take first place in this rodeo, earning his team 135 regional points for the Generals. Priebe currently is sitting second in the overall rankings in saddle bronc riding in the 2022-2023 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA).
Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, also proved to be fierce competition in the saddle bronc event. Glenn earned a 73-point ride in the first round and a 77-point ride in the second round. These consistent rides placed Glenn second overall in the competition — only a point behind the winning average of his teammate Priebe. Glenn's performance earned his team 130 regional points for the Generals. Glenn is currently ranked in first place in NIRA’s saddle bronc riding standings.
No one at the rodeo could complete a ride in the bull riding event. As of March 27, Wyatt Phelps of Pinedale remains in fourth place and Tipton Wilson of Jackson is tied for fifth place in NIRA’s bull riding standings.
"The livestock was double rank this week," said Sheridan College rodeo head coach Marc Gilkerson.
Camri Elshere of Elm Springs, South Dakota, received a time of 7.3 seconds in the first round of the goat tying event but did not receive a time during the second round. This performance placed her ninth overall in the competition. Elshere is currently ranked sixth in NIRA’s goat tying standings.
The Sheridan College Generals Rodeo Teams will compete in Fort Collins, Colorado, this weekend. To learn more about the SC Generals rodeo teams or their full spring schedule, see sheridan.edu/rodeo.