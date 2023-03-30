Sheridan College Rodeo team 2022-23web.jpg
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo teams had a successful weekend in Eastern Wyoming College’s arena in Torrington March 24-26 to compete in the second rodeo of the spring season.

Joe Priebe of Iowa, came out of the chutes strong in both of his rides in the saddle bronc event. In the first round, Priebe had a powerful ride of 78 points and finished the second round strong with a 73-point ride. His average allowed him to take first place in this rodeo, earning his team 135 regional points for the Generals. Priebe currently is sitting second in the overall rankings in saddle bronc riding in the 2022-2023 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA).

