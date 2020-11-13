SHERIDAN — Despite a 6-1 start to the 2020 season, leading the NA3HL in goals for and boasting the league’s best goaltender and top two point-getters, Sheridan Hawks head coach Andy Scheib searches for hockey players who will make his team better.
He maintains a working relationship with several North American 3 Hockey League coaches, keeps tabs on players he’s recruited previously and decides daily whether the team could use a skilled, top-line forward or a third- and fourth-line “bruiser” and role-player.
Sometimes he acquires players like defenseman Dakota Kott and forwards Zach Brydges and Joe Teasdale from North American Hockey League rosters. Oftentimes, he trades with other NA3HL teams for players like forwards Lucas Gudz and Taylor Frerichs — in the past two years, Scheib has traded for 11 of the 25 current Hawks.
Regardless of a player’s value on or off the ice, Scheib said he and the other NA3HL head coaches, who often also serve as their program’s general manager, aim to do the best for the 16- to 20-year-olds.
“We try to do the right thing by the kid,” Scheib said. “We want it to work out for both teams. … There’s got to be a method to the madness.”
Trades in the NA3HL happen similarly to the National Hockey League. The program’s general manager can trade his player for a player on a different team or for assets — tenders and/or draft picks.
A tender is a contract that a player signs stating their intention to play for a particular team within a specific league in the upcoming season. The NA3HL allots 12 tenders prior to the start of the league’s year and each proves valuable in its ability to ensure a player will only play for the team with which he signs a tender.
The four draft picks NA3HL teams are allotted each year function similarly to tenders as another future asset.
For the Hawks, Scheib said tenders and draft picks are less valuable. The team’s geographic location in a nontraditional hockey market and the organization’s two-year-old status makes Sheridan a less desirable team to play for, compared to other teams in the NA3HL.
However, to a program in a more traditional hockey market or a team that has experienced past success, tenders are highly valuable, making them a valuable bargaining chip for the Hawks to possess.
Besides the logistical hurdles and many hours spent convincing hockey players to journey to Wyoming, Scheib pursues skaters who fit the Hawks’ culture.
“This is a puzzle,” Scheib said. “ … Everyone’s characters are different, personalities, some kids don’t like other kids and, in order to help the team, you’ve got to get rid of those kids. Or maybe you’re lacking character and need to bring in a good, hardworking player. It just depends what your needs are.”
An email from the league notifies all of the NA3HL coaches when teams make a trade or sign a player to a tender, and every Friday coaches receive a weekly update including information about how many draft picks and tenders they have.
When Scheib recognizes a need and notices a player, he consults with the head coach of the player’s current team, contacts the player and then fills out paperwork for the NA3HL to approve the trade. The NA3HL rarely doesn’t approve trades but seeks to maintain the integrity of the league, retaining the right to not approve a transaction at any time.
The new Hawk coordinates his own travel to Sheridan, with help from the organization if needed, packs his things and travels to Wyoming. Often, the hockey player takes less than 24 hours to settle into his new billet family’s house and takes the ice as soon as possible.
Gudz asked for a trade from the St. Louis Jr. Blues because the roster held 40 players and some 10-plus scratches during the team’s season-opening weekend and the forward wanted to play in every game.
“I don’t think it’s working out the best here, what do you want from me?” Gudz said he remembered asking the Jr. Blues head coach. “And if I can’t do that, what should I do?”
Scheib had seen Gudz skate in a showcase two years ago, wanted Gudz to play for the Hawks last year then jumped at the chance to have him on his roster for most of the 2020-21 season. The excitement proved mutual, as Gudz had hoped to play for Scheib and the successful Hawks, prompting Scheib to send assets to St. Louis.
Frerichs signed a tender with the North Iowa Bulls prior to the start of this season. The Bulls head coach cut the forward, then reached out to Scheib to see if the Hawks head coach had any interest. When Scheib did and, because Frerichs’ rights were protected by his North Iowa tender, Scheib traded a tender to the Bulls for Frerichs.
“I was a good player, but I wasn’t good enough for them,” Frerichs said. “Then I just found a better team.”
A player maintains a high degree of autonomy while playing in the NA3HL with the ability to ask for a trade, like Gudz and recent Sheridan-departure Steve Delikat, who asked to leave the Hawks and play for a team closer to his hometown in Wisconsin.
Players quickly learn how to manage themselves, while Scheib continues to learn how to balance a player’s needs with Sheridan’s needs, budget and allotted tenders and draft picks.
Many of the Hawks’ recent additions were familiar with players on the team, and many had previously experienced trades themselves, making Gudz’s and Frerichs’ transitions to Sheridan easier.
“It happens, so you just go with the flow,” Gudz said. “I came here and all the guys had open arms and were like, ‘We’d love to have you here.’”