Broncs vs. Laramie
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|F
|Broncs
|14
|20
|20
|20
|74
|Laramie
|12
|16
|15
|10
|53
• Sean Sanders earned high point for the Broncs with 18 points — all 3-pointers.
• The Broncs host Campbell County 7 p.m. Friday.
Lady Broncs vs. Laramie
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|F
|Lady Broncs
|17
|8
|12
|15
|52
|Laramie
|11
|8
|15
|25
|
59
• Samantha Spielman earned high-point for Sheridan with 12 points, compiled through 3-pointers and free throw shots.
• "I thought the girls played hard," head coach Ryan Sullivan said. "They did a great job on the offensive glass and pushed well in transition."
• The Lady Broncs host Campbell County 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Rams vs. Sundance
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|F
|Rams
|16
|9
|21
|19
|65
|Sundance
|6
|8
|16
|27
|
57
• Cade Butler earned high point for the Rams with 18 points, followed by Toby Schons with 15 points.
• "A tough conference win on senior night," head coach Cody Ball said. "Our defense was the star in the first half, but some timely baskets, free throws and rebounds in the second half sealed the win."
• The Rams host Moorcroft 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Lady Rams vs. Sundance
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|F
|Lady Rams
|2
|7
|8
|14
|36
|Sundance
|9
|20
|9
|13
| 51
• Tiris Broad earned high point for the Lady Rams with 9 points.
• "The girls are working so hard," head coach Kip Butler said. "We just need to put a whole game together. Their improvements have been amazing, and they continue to grow in basketball IQ each timeout. We are proud of their continued efforts and look forward to encouraging and supporting their growth as a team."
• The Rams host Moorcroft 6 p.m. Monday.
Eagles vs. Thermopolis
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|F
|Eagles
|10
|20
|19
|15
|64
|Thermopolis
|18
|10
|11
|13
|
52
• Colter Hanft earned high point for the Eagles with 14 points.
• "Our ability to break down their zone in the third quarter was critical to earning the win," head coach Tyler Hanson said. "We also with 9 for 10 from the free-throw line to close out the game. A great win for our program and for our seniors on our senior night."
• The Eagles travel to Moorcroft 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lady Eagles vs. Thermopolis
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|F
|Lady Eagles
|7
|9
|8
|23
|46
|Thermopolis
|9
|12
|19
|14
| 53
• Payten Aksamit earned high point with The 13 points.
• The Lady Eagles travel to Moorcroft 3 p.m. Saturday.
Panthers vs. Upton
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|F
|Panthers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Upton
|-
|-
|-
|-
| 76
• Quarter scores were not available by press time.
• The Panthers host Kaycee 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lady Panthers vs. Upton
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|F
|Lady Panthers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Upton
|-
|-
|-
|-
| 72
• Quarter scores were not available by press time.
• The Lady Panthers host Kaycee 3 p.m. Friday.
Athletes compete at Natrona Invite
SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high school indoor track and field athletes competed at the Natrona Invitational Friday.
Sheridan's Preslee Moser earned first in girls high jump with a final jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Sheridan's Carter McComb finished first in the boys 55-meter dash with a time of 6.58 seconds.
Sheridan's Patrick Aasby finished first in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 7.36 seconds.
Sheridan's Sage Gradinaru earned first place in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 36.66 seconds.
The Broncs' 4x400-meter relay came in first (Aasby, Carl Askins, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Aiden O'Leary) with a time of 3 minutes, 36.53 seconds.
Sheridan's Ryan Karajanis took first in pole vault with a jump of 14 feet, 6 inches.
Sheridan's Aiden O'Leary earned first in the boys triple jump with a jump of 37 feet, 8.5 inches.
Texas Tanner earned first in shot put with a time of 52 feet, 5.75 inches.
Big Horn girls earned four top-10 finishes; Big Horn boys earned eight top-10 finishes.
Tongue River girls earned three top-10 finishes; Tongue River girls earned five top-10 finishes.
Wrestlers earn big wins
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestlers earned big wins over the weekend.
The Broncs won the conference dual championship Friday against Thunder Basin 44-22, and have a 37 Wyoming dual win streak.
TR battles in Buffalo
DAYTON — Tongue River High School wrestlers competed in Buffalo Friday. The Eagles lost to Wright 48-22, to Lovell 51-22 and Thermopolis 45-13.
U18 Sheridan boys hockey dominate Rock Springs
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Under-18 boys hockey team hosted Rock Springs Saturday and Sunday, taking the series XX to XX.
Saturday's game saw a blasting of the guests with a 12-2 win over Rock Springs.
Bryce Camino, Bryan Mathis, Jesse Wilson, Michael Bales, Myles Walden, Gavin Dupuis, Joshua Knieper, Samuel Phillips, Devon Ressler and Alex Haswell all contributed to the scoring Saturday.
Sunday's game saw Sheridan shut out Rock Springs 4-0.
The Hawks continue onto postseason play upcoming.
U19 Sheridan girls compete at A state hockey tournament
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Under-19 girls hockey team competed in the A bracket of the state tournament in Cheyenne over the weekend.
The girls fell to Miles City 5-4 Friday, then lost to Jackson 8-1 Saturday and finished the weekend with a loss to Miles City Sunday, 5-2.