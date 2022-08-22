SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 wants to capitalize on a new tool in their athletic departments. Big Horn and Tongue River high schools will use a survey to gauge whether the student athlete experience is positive with their coaches.

The athletes will take the Excel Sports survey on their phones via a QR code. In less than 10 minutes, the student athlete can finish the survey and the data is compiled by Excel Sports. The data will be displayed by various different graphs, then be sent to the athletic director to share with the coach. The first set of surveys will be taken by fall sport varsity athletes in mid-October. The hope is coaches will adjust and improve as the season moves forward. If the athletic directors are pleased with the tool, they will soon introduce the survey to junior varsity teams as well.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

