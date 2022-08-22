SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 wants to capitalize on a new tool in their athletic departments. Big Horn and Tongue River high schools will use a survey to gauge whether the student athlete experience is positive with their coaches.
The athletes will take the Excel Sports survey on their phones via a QR code. In less than 10 minutes, the student athlete can finish the survey and the data is compiled by Excel Sports. The data will be displayed by various different graphs, then be sent to the athletic director to share with the coach. The first set of surveys will be taken by fall sport varsity athletes in mid-October. The hope is coaches will adjust and improve as the season moves forward. If the athletic directors are pleased with the tool, they will soon introduce the survey to junior varsity teams as well.
The survey will gauge if the coaches have a relationship with the players, if they’re approachable. If a coach scores low in any key areas, a module will offer tips on how to improve.
“Perception is reality, and if the perception from the students is you don't know what you're doing, that's not good,” said Pete Kilbride, superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1.
Kilbride expressed there has been plenty of professional development with the teachers. Now there will be a tool for the development of coaches.
“We do a lot of professional development with our teachers,” Kilbride said. “Nobody's worried about whether you can conjugate a verb, but boy, we get a lot of complaints about playing time. Is this coach good enough for my student athletes? We thought this would be the best way to improve our coaching. We don't support our coaches the way we do our teachers. That's kind of been overlooked. We felt like it was time to put a little bit of time, money and effort into supporting our coaches to make them better.”
Mike Daley, athletic director of Big Horn High School, was searching for a tool to help his coaching staff. He first heard of the Excel Sports survey through Barry Wards, athletic director of Burns High School. Daley wants student athletes and coaches to be comfortable with the survey.
“This is not an evaluation tool to be used against coaches,” Daley said. “This is strictly a professional development. It goes right in line with the mission statement handed down from our school board, it’s success for all through learning. That doesn't just mean students, that means coaches, that means teachers, that means administrators. That means everybody in the district needs to continue to learn to continue to be successful, and that this is just something we're implementing for coaches. In no way shape or form, will that be used as an evaluative tool.”
In the past, Tongue River High School had coaching clinics and seminars for the coaches, but COVID-19 made it difficult for people to get in the building.
Former Tongue River Activities Director Steve Hanson said not having tools to help the coaches is a clear disadvantage. According to Hanson, it’s been a few years since the Eagles had tools to help the coaches.
“What we're really hoping for is that it's a positive experience for our coaches. That they don't view it as a “gotcha” moment. It's really about making our coaches better by taking some feedback from the biggest stakeholder in the sport: the kid who plays the sport. It’s about how we build our coaches to be better role models. The only ones who can really tell us that are the kids themselves. So it's empowering for the kids and it should be a great learning tool for the coaches.”
