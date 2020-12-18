SHERIDAN — Due to several positive COVID-19 cases among Sheridan High School wrestlers and coaches, Sheridan County School District 2 has suspended all high school wrestling activities for two weeks beginning Dec. 16.
Sheridan was scheduled to host a 3A/4A wrestling meet next Tuesday.
The decision was made in consultation with Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter, the school district and administration, the SHS activities office and coaching staff.
Impacted parents and student-athletes were contacted by the school activities office, and anyone with questions can contact SHS Activities Director Don Julian.