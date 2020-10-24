DAYTON — Tongue River sent its four seniors off with an impressive first-half shutout and the team’s second win of the season during its noon contest against Glenrock High School Friday. With snow blanketing the field, the Eagles weathered the conditions and had arguably their season-best performance in the final game of the season.
Seniors lineman Sam Patterson, running back/defensive back Greg Bold, running back/linebacker James McKenzie and fullback/linebacker Tony Perfetti left their helmets and embraced at the 50-yard line after the Eagles’ 21-8 win.
Tearful Bold and Perfetti felt the victory sent the seniors off in the best way possible.
“That’s the difference to having an average season to having a great season,” Perfetti said. “Getting your last home game victory, your last game ever as a victory feels a lot better than leaving the field empty.”
“It’s just crazy, crazy that it’s over,” Bold said. “It’s just surprising that it’s all over now.”
The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak to finish the season 2-7 and the Herders fell to 3-5.
Tongue River entered Friday’s contest averaging 13.7 points per game but surpassed its average in its first 24 minutes against Glenrock. The Eagles allowed an average of 27.3 points per game, but held the Herders to eight points.
Additionally, Glenrock led the 2A in team rushing by averaging 236.7 yards on the ground per game — with senior Dustin Simmons averaging 122.7 yards per game by himself — and the Eagles held the Herders to 96 rushing yards and Simmons to 116 yards.
“I don’t have control of my emotions well enough to tell them how proud I am of them,” a choked up head coach Steve Hanson said after the game. “How much I care about each one of them, and that I owe them a lot because they let me coach them.”
Junior fullback Cashe van Tassel started the Eagles first-half onslaught on Tongue River’s opening drive. van Tassel ran 33 yards for an early first-and-goal, then motored three yards into the end zone to give his team the lead five minutes into the first quarter and into the game.
Freshman Caleb Kilbride kicked the PAT to make it 7-0 Eagles early.
Defensive back Kilbride helped Tongue River end the first quarter with the 7-0 lead. On fourth-and-7 on their own 27-yard line, Glenrock sent out its punt team but faked the snap and sophomore quarterback Logan Jones threw downfield. Kilbride batted down the pass to force a turnover on downs to start the second quarter.
Junior quarterback Eli Cummins handed the ball off to senior Perfetti and van Tassel to bring about third-and-1 on Glenrock’s 18-yard line. Cummins kept on the next play and ran all 18 yards to the left corner of the end zone, but a penalty negated the score.
Undeterred, on second-and-goal on the 8-yard line, Cummins found Perfetti wide open in the right-hand corner of the end zone. Perfetti hopped to corral the pass and give his team the 14-0 lead with 9:44 left to play in the first half.
During Glenrock’s next drive, Jones fumbled a handoff — the ball slipped regularly from the Herders’ hands throughout the contest — and Perfetti fell on the ball to bring about a turnover.
The fullback ran for two first downs to set up first-and-goal on the 6-yard line, and Cummins put the ball in Bold’s hands. Bold muscled his way to the end zone and pushed Tongue River’s lead to 21 with 5:23 left to play in the half.
With time dwindling, Perfetti added to his already impressive stat line by snagging a desperation deep ball from Jones to record an interception with 27.5 seconds and send his team to the locker room with the 21-0 lead.
Glenrock ended the half with only 23 yards of offense, while Tongue River recorded 123.
“It’s funny you tell your kids, ‘Act like you’ve been there before’ but we never had,” Hanson said. “We had to explain that this is not ‘let up’ time. This is not ‘throttle back’ time. This is the time to keep the pressure on and tighten up what we’re already doing.”
Simmons recorded a 14-yard run to start the Herders’ second-half opening drive, but Patterson ran through Glenrock’s offensive line to sack Jones twice to bring about fourth-and-28 on Tongue River’s 36-yard line.
Patterson again sacked Jones to force the turnover on downs, though nothing came of the Eagles’ ensuing offensive drive, as Cummins threw incomplete on Tongue River’s fourth-down play to bring about its own turnover on downs.
The clock ticked toward zero, as the Eagles held Glenrock to zero through three quarters. Hanson credits his assistant coaches with his team’s preparedness.
“[Glenrock has] a very tough offense to defend, and it’s hard to prepare your underclassmen guys,” Hanson said. “And they’ve got some athletes and some tough kids, and we did a great job bottling it up, not avoiding contact and flying around making plays.”
But the Herders started the quarter with a 45-yard pass to senior wide receiver Lane Raney to set them up at first-and-goal on the Eagles’ 5-yard line. Jones quarterback found Raney open again, this time in the endzone to give Glenrock its first score of the game with 10 minutes left to play.
Their two-point conversion succeeded and made it 27-8 Eagles.
Tongue River recovered the Herders’ on-side kick attempt, but couldn’t generate any offense to bring up fourth-and-6 on the Eagles’ 47-yard line.
Though Glenrock struggled with bad snaps and muffed kick offs all afternoon, Cummins snapped to kicker Kilbride whose kick and Tongue River’s tackling pinned the Herders at the 12-yard line to start their next drive.
With over six minutes left to play, Glenrock ran no huddle and marched down the field, but the Eagles sacked Jones to force the Herders to fourth-and-27 on the 45-yard line. The Herders’ ensuing desperation play failed, and Tongue River collected two first downs to eventually run out the clock.
Prior to time expiring, Hanson subbed out his seniors as fans cheered their exit and the Eagles’ coaching staff hugged the four players before they took the sideline.
“This team meant everything,” Bold said. “It’s bigger than football, it’s more like a family. It doesn’t matter that the season’s over, we’re still a family.”
The Eagles finished with 165 total yards, while holding Glenrock to 150.
On both sides of the ball, van Tassel led his team, collecting 100 yards on 16 carries on the ground while recording six tackles, three unassisted tackles, one tackle for loss and two sacks.
Perfetti finished with 55 yards, three first downs and a touchdown on offense, with six tackles, two unassisted, a fumble recovery and an interception on defense.
Though Tongue River’s season ended with only two wins, Hanson said he’s seen improvement from the team and talked post-game about how proud he was of the 2020 Eagles.
“I can’t allow a record to define me,” Hanson said. “... I look at this and say, ‘Look at the progress we’ve made.’ … We battled, and what’s important about this season is growth. … Records be darned, stats be darned, we were a better football team than we were last year.
“... Our kids learn to be men of character and learn to love football, and that’s ultimately my goal.”