CASPER — Their dominating season came just short of the finish line. 

The Big Horn volleyball team fell to Burns 3-1 (28-26, 4-25, 25-23, 25-21) in the state championship game at the Ford Wyoming Center Saturday evening. The Lady Rams would have been back-to-back state champions with a win. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

