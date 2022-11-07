CASPER — Their dominating season came just short of the finish line.
The Big Horn volleyball team fell to Burns 3-1 (28-26, 4-25, 25-23, 25-21) in the state championship game at the Ford Wyoming Center Saturday evening. The Lady Rams would have been back-to-back state champions with a win.
Big Horn (30-9) had a dominating season against 2A schools. Most of the games they lost were to schools with much higher student enrollment such as Natrona County and Campbell County.
The Lady Rams dropped a couple uncharacteristic games against Moorcroft and Wright in the last month of the regular season. Big Horn got out of their own funk in the postseason, as they swept five teams, including Burns in the regional tournament to land a spot in the state title game.
“They had a good game plan. They played well, I give full credit to Burns,” head coach Alli Nikont said. “They came out to win that game. And I thought after set one, we adjusted well to the new things that we saw. We just tightened up.”
The first set of the evening was closely contested, but Big Horn fell just short of finishing. The Lady Rams then had one of their most dominating sets of the season, going ahead 11-0 and only allowing four points in game two. Burns stayed mentally tough and answered back with another pair of wins to claim the title.
“We let fear kind of control that game,” Nikont said. “We battled for every point that there was, but there was a fear of losing behind our eyes from point one. It doesn't take away from anything that we did all season. It's hard to win games when you're playing not to lose. We fought hard, every single point along the way, and we just came up short to them.”
The senior class has a lot to be proud of despite the heartbreaking loss. Peyton McLaughlin, Ashley Billings, Tiris Broad, Lauren Smith and Kate Mohrmann will graduate as 2021 state champions, 2022 conference champions and state runner-up.
“There's not enough good things I can say about this senior group,” Nikont said. “They flipped the culture in our gym. They created nothing but positivity at Big Horn. They’ve created a different culture at the high school and that legacy will continue thanks to them.”
The season highlights and time spent at practice will be remembered by the senior class many years from now.
“It's been crazy. The relationships we've built over this past season is insane,” Broad said. We're so tight now, which is great, because we haven't really been the closest, but the family we built is just so amazing. And we just love each other so much.”
The connection between player and coach is also something both parties will cherish.
“I’m so proud of her (Nikont) and what she's done with this whole team. And I just have so much love for her just like she does for us. I can't wait to see what she does with the rest of these girls.”
