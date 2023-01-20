DAYTON — The Eagles wrestling program honored its seniors Thursday.
The Tongue River High School wrestling team hosted Lovell in what may be the only home meet in the season and lost 47-30.
The Eagles honored three seniors: AJ Moline, Aidan Collingwood and Connor Morris.
Tongue River did not have the numbers to fill every weight class and had three open spots that had to be forfeited. The 18-point advantage was enough to give the Bulldogs a 17-point victory.
The first match in the afternoon was senior Morris who had a win by fall. Morris is from Big Horn High School but competes at TR as the Rams don’t yet have a program. Morris has been with the high school program for three years and plans to attend Sheridan College to become an athletic trainer. The senior had injuries last season including a torn hamstring and ligaments in his shoulder but has been injury free his senior season.
“(Morris) is one of those guys that brings personality to the team,” head coach CJ Scholl said. “I love who he is. I love what he’s brought to the table. And every day he comes in ready to get better and ready to fight… he's always a kid that stays focused on the little things and that's what's helping him succeed. If you can focus on small things in wrestling then big things happen.”
The first varsity match of the dual was between Tongue Rivers’ Taylor Skillman and Lovell’s Charlotte Bair. Despite losing the match, Skillman was part of Eagles athletic history as she competed in the first sanctioned girls wrestling match at Tongue River High School.
Collingwood had a win by fall in the 145-weight class, which gave the Eagles an 18-17 lead. Collingwood is the lone senior that attends Tongue River as Morris and Moline study at Big Horn. Collingwood said his fondest memory at the wrestling program was defeating the No. 1 wrestler in the state from Shoshoni his sophomore season. Collingwood earned the name “bulldog” his freshman year for his aggressiveness on the mat and football field.
“I came in there kind of scared. He didn't end up being the No. 1, but at the time he was. It was a pretty crazy experience,” Collingwood said.
Collingwood wants to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and become an electrical lineman.
“He’s willing to stick his nose in anything and get after it. When he was a freshman, he was a small guy on the football field. He was in there and getting after it,” Scholl said. “Then when he was here as a wrestler it was the same thing. He didn't care who he wrestled, he got after it and got dirty. He doesn’t mind being a dog.”
Moline had a win by fall on senior day at 170 pounds, which gave the Eagles a 30-23 lead. The senior finished fifth in state last season and hopes to take No. 1 this season. Moline. He’s currently in fourth place.
“It's kind of sad,” Moline said of competing at home for the last time. But it's also a great feeling to be here having the support. It’s great morale,” Moline said.
Moline will leave in August to join the Marines. He hopes to be a dog handler and wrestle there as well.
“(Moline’s) been a kid I can rely on ever since he’s been here,” Scholl said. “He’s a natural leader. He’ll do amazing things defending our country when that time comes. So, I couldn't say enough good things about him.”
The Eagles next compete at the Moorcroft Mixer Jan. 20-21.