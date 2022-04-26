SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Texas Tanner’s track and field goals extend beyond many of his fellow competitors. Instead of simply wishing and working for a gold medal at the conclusion of the 2022 season, Tanner is training to blow past the state discus record and hold one of the top positions in the nation.
The latter goal he achieved after the first meet of the year, throwing discus 199 feet, 9 inches for second place in the nation. Now sitting in fourth in the nation, Tanner hasn’t broken the 200-foot barrier, but he has a few weeks to achieve his other goal of knocking off Cheyenne Central athlete John Godina’s 1990 state-record throw of 210 feet, 4 inches.
“(I want to hit my next PR) whenever I can,” Tanner said. “My goal for the end of the season is to hit 210 because it’s the state record. That would be a really nice way to go out.”
SHS head track and field coach Taylor Kelting said he and his coaching staff, including his two throwing coaches, anticipated Tanner's success. Throwing 170 feet in discus last season and claiming the shot put state title during the 2021-22 indoor track and field season with a throw of 58 feet, 10 inches, throwing coach Josh Teeter confidently told Kelting he believed Tanner to be a 200-foot discus thrower.
“His speed is like nothing you’ve ever seen from anyone before in a ring,” Kelting said.”He’s so fast, so efficient, so strong.”
Kelting said an ability to spin the disc quickly and efficiently helps with achieving farther distances. While Tanner’s talent certainly comes from good genes, Kelting chalks up his success to hard work and dedication. Tanner said he worked out with friends in the Sheridan County YMCA weight room all summer in addition to attending a few camps that helped him focus on his form, which he said makes a huge difference in his success in throwing the lengths he does.
“You can tell if you hit all the positions correctly,” Tanner said, explaining his use of power positions that helped him achieve his lifetime personal record of 199 feet, 9 inches. “The difference between a bad throw, it’s not instinct but…it’s hard to explain. You sort of just know.”
Tanner said it’s difficult to remain consistent, and Kelting added outdoor elements like weather conditions adds to the complexity of achieving high marks every meet.
Regardless, Tanner laces his slick, throwing-specific shoes and tailors his technique to maximize power, strength and skill for the goal he and his coaches believe to be achievable in the four weeks leading up to the state meet May 19-21.
“We have some time left, but we’re excited to see what he can do,” Kelting said, noting Tanner has already achieved a lot, including ranking eighth in the nation among collegiate athletes. “He puts such high expectations on himself, and he thinks the whole world watching him, so we encourage him to remember to be a kid. At the end of the day, he’s still going to be Texas Tanner.”