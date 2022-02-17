BIG HORN — Jax Zimmer still feels like a sophomore.
With only one regular-season game left in his senior year with the Big Horn Rams, he doesn’t know if the end-is-near realization will ever hit him. He doesn’t think it will the same way it would for someone like fellow senior Cade Butler.
Why? Because Zimmer hardly took a normal basketball path.
He joined the Rams last season as a junior having never played organized team basketball in his life. His only experience came from pickup ball with his friends. Now, he has started about half of Big Horn’s games this season and continues to be a key cog in head coach Cody Ball’s rotation.
“I still feel new, honestly,” Zimmer said. “I learn something new every day I play.”
People had tried to talk Zimmer into giving the sport a go in the past. Former Big Horn head coach Mike Daley kept asking. Zimmer’s mother wanted him to try it like his younger sister, Saydee. His friends pushed him.
Finally, he caved to the pressure of friend and former Big Horn player James Richards. Richards, a senior last year, wanted to suit up in one last team sport with Zimmer before he graduated. Zimmer said OK.
He ditched indoor track, which he competed in as a sophomore and previously planned to return to, and signed up for basketball. He didn’t fully comprehend what he had gotten himself into.
After not playing the sport growing up, Zimmer struggled to grasp the advanced plays of Ball, a former college coach.
“I had no idea what a basketball play was,” Zimmer said. “It took me like half the season to learn one play last year. Now, I can just pick them all up instantly.”
He spent most of his time with the junior varsity team but appeared in some varsity contests, too.
He approached the game like a football or hockey player, two sports he participated in for years. His on-court physicality and the resulting fouls became a running joke. Even this year, his senior night quote was, “You have five fouls. Use them.”
“My first practices and games, I got like three fouls in three minutes,” Zimmer said. “I’m definitely a football player playing basketball. I didn’t realize how easy it was to foul in basketball.”
Zimmer guesses he fouled out of 75% of his junior varsity games last year. This year, on varsity, he has cut that down to only three or four times.
He started to grasp everything as his junior year went along. His hustle and pride in his defense translated from the football field to the hardwood, and he began making shorter, smarter passes rather than forcing the action. He often stayed after practice to work on his shot with Ball.
Ball noticed Zimmer’s effort. The coach loved having him as a junior but, in the moment, didn’t know how much varsity playing time he would receive as a senior.
That’s changed.
Zimmer has developed into Big Horn’s top defender. In most games, he draws the opponent’s biggest offensive threat and is tasked with shutting him down.
“Jax doesn’t get tired,” Ball said. “Jax doesn’t lose concentration. Jax doesn’t lose intensity … He just has that never-quit attitude, and he’s just a guy I need on the floor at crucial times to make huge stops for us.”
Ball couldn’t say if Zimmer has scored 20 points total this season, but in many ways, the senior epitomizes this year’s Big Horn team. The Rams focus on defense. Ball is also emphasizing toughness and peaking at the right time.
“We want to keep getting better and better, and we won’t be satisfied until Saturday in the Casper Events Center (at the state tournament),” Ball said. “That’s the focus — working to be better than the day before and better than we were last game.”
Sound familiar?
For the last year and a half, that’s been Zimmer’s priority, too. And he, like his team, hopes the best is yet to come.
“I feel like this team can go really far,” Zimmer said. “I know my role, and I just want to do whatever it takes to win. I don’t care if it’s scoring eight points or zero and having four fouls.”