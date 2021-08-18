SHERIDAN — Seven Sheridan Troopers earned All-State honors this year.
Three were selected as first-team All-State players, and four more secured spots on the second team. The players were voted on by the eight Wyoming Legion baseball AA head coaches. Sheridan’s seven nominations placed them second in Wyoming, trailing only state champion Cheyenne’s 10. Four Troopers made the All-State list for the second consecutive year — Carter Dubberley (first-team All-State in 2020), Dalton Nelson (first team), Michael Greer (second team) and Trevor Stowe (second team).
“Their passion is baseball,” Troopers manager Ben Phillips said. “This is a good group we’ve had. They’ve all grown up playing baseball together, and I’m glad they’re being rewarded for their hard work. It’s great, as a coach, to see. Personally, I love to see those kids have success because I know how hard they work.”
First Team
Troopers v Gillette 008.jpg
Michael Greer, junior
.324 batting average
43 runs batted in
40 stolen bases
Phillips: “Offensively, he does a great job. But what people don’t realize is, he is probably the best defensive third baseman in the state.”
07-16-21 Troopers 3.jpg
Cody Kilpatrick, junior
.407 batting average
61 RBIs
19 doubles, tied for team high
Phillips: “The thing about Cody is, from the start of our season all the way through the finish, he never went into a slump … He had a great season — one of the best individual seasons I can think of.”
07-02-21 Troopers 3.jpg
Trevor Stowe, junior
Team-high .410 batting average (minimum 20 at-bats)
Team-high 66 RBIs
Pitched team-high 54 strikeouts
Phillips: “Trevor probably has the most pure swing on our team … He was also a huge contributor on the mound … He’s another guy who never really went into a slump. He had some huge hits for us.”
Second Team
Troopers v Gillette 010.jpg
Carter Dubberley, senior
.328 batting average
Team-high 41 stolen bases
Team-best 2.78 earned run average (minimum 20 innings pitched)
Phillips: “Defensively, he was a first-team player. I mean, the dude made some outstanding catches in the outfield. I’m talking diving catches and saving runs for us. He had some huge hits for us, too … And also, pitching-wise, he did a great job for us.”
07-02-21 Troopers 2.jpg
Rich Hall, junior
.320 batting average
31 RBIs
2.88 ERA
Phillips: “He works so hard. He just kept working and working, and he really caught fire the second half of the year hitting the ball. His average just kept climbing and climbing and climbing … Not only that, but he was the kid we relied on to come in (to pitch) the last inning and close games out.”
06-26-21 Dalton Nelson_CV 002.jpg
Dalton Nelson, senior
.343 batting average
39 RBIs
3.05 ERA
Phillips: “Dalton is a guy who’s going to hit for average. He’s going to get on base. He’s a singles hitter who’s hard to strike out … He’s also great defensively and a huge contributor on the mound.”
Troopers v Cody 004.jpg
Hunter Stone, senior
Team-best seven wins (7-1 overall)
3.59 ERA
30 RBIs
Phillips: “He was our dude. He was our go-to pitcher toward the end of the year. Any time we put Hunter on the mound, I was confident we were going to have a great chance to win no matter who we were playing.”