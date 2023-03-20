SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Twisters hosted the state gymnastics championships over the weekend.
The championships took place at the Sheridan College Golden Dome Friday through Sunday. Many Twisters qualified past state championships to regionals or other championships outside Wyoming.
The gymnasts range in age from 10-14 years old. Depending on the level of skill decides where they will compete in regionals. One gymnast will perform in Arkansas in the last weekend of April. Three will represent Sheridan County in Houston, Texas in the first weekend of May. Five girls will compete in Colorado also in the first weekend of May. Another missed qualifying for state but did qualify for another championship event in Pennsylvania in June.
The Twisters have gymnasts competing from ages 5 to 18 years old and 36 from Sheridan County were present. The Twisters originated in the Tongue River Valley seven years ago but has since relocated to Sheridan. There are three athletes from Big Horn, one lone Tongue River student and the rest are from Sheridan.
The dome was busy throughout the weekend. More than 400 competed at the championships and more than 1,000 spectators were present. This was the second time Sheridan hosted the championships; the first was in 2019.
“It takes a lot of work. A lot goes into it,” Twisters owner Carrie Raymond said. “I haven’t slept in two weeks. I’ve pretty much ran on nothing but gummy worms and coffee,” she said Sunday.
The Twisters rented the gymnastics equipment needed and had a truck from Denver deliver it, but they were responsible for setting up and placing the equipment back in the truck after the championships.
The coaches and volunteers set up starting at 8:45 a.m. Friday and were done by noon, in time to open doors at 3:30 p.m.
“We set a record for us now that we knew what we’re doing,” Raymond said.
Twisters coach Faith Calderon expressed hosting the championships is worth their time and effort for their gymnasts.
“It’s nice to host here so they’re at home and a bit more comfortable. They needed to meet a certain score to qualify for the next one and they’ve put in a lot of work,” Calderon said.
Calderon also noted many locals may have heard of the Tongue River Twisters from the first time as they hosted the state championships.
“There’s still a lot of people in Sheridan that don’t know we’re here,” Calderon said. “I tell people what I do here and they say they didn’t know there’s gymnastics here. It would be cool if people did because there’s a lot of kids that we’re not reaching that might be interested in giving the sport a try."
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.