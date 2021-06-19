SHERIDAN — When Robert Morton woke up after the first night in his dorm at Baylor School, he had a decision to make.
Was he going to sulk and be homesick, or was he going to view his new high school as an adventure?
“I woke up and was like, ‘Well, I’ve just got to get to work,’” Morton said. “Two or three days later, I was back in the swing of things. I thought, ‘This is the way things are going to be for a while. I just have to make the most of it.’”
That was three years ago, when Morton transferred from Big Horn High School to Baylor, a college preparatory school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, he’s about to embark on another move. He committed to study and walk onto the Division III basketball team at Sewanee: The University of the South.
He’s carrying the same positive attitude into college this fall.
“It is kind of the same deal as going from Big Horn to Baylor,” Morton said. “I always wanted to play basketball in college, and it came down to Sewanee and Dickinson State. Dickinson State was great, but Sewanee is one of the top schools in the country in terms of academics.”
He plans to major in something business-related.
Growing up, Morton lived in two different places. He spent most of the year in Big Horn. But due to his dad’s work as a horse dentist, Morton relocated to Wellington, Florida — a huge polo town — from January through March.
Morton liked following his dad south in the winter. But the process of moving and transferring twice a year put him slightly behind in school, he said.
Because of this, family friend Skey Johnston presented Morton with an opportunity. He could go to Baylor School year-round and make that his own thing rather than following his parents’ schedule.
My dad was like, ‘Robert, if you want to play in college, this is where you’ve got to go,’” Morton said. ‘“This is an opportunity you can’t pass up. Just go for a year. If you absolutely hate it, you can always come back. But if you turn it down now, there’s not a guarantee you’ll ever get an opportunity like this again.’”
Morton decided to go to Baylor, and after the first day, he loved it.
He suited up for the junior varsity basketball team his sophomore year and played a little bit of varsity ball as a junior.
Morton, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 160 pounds, found some of his opponents — and his own teammates — imposing on the court. He competed against University of Kentucky and Syracuse commits, and was on the same team as a 6-foot-4 eighth-grader who already committed to play football at Tennessee.
Sometimes, Morton felt like a poser.
“Coming from Wyoming, the basketball is really good here, but it’s another step up in Tennessee,” he said. “Oftentimes, I was wondering, ‘What am I doing here?’ There are guys who if I tried to guard them, they would dunk on me 10 times out of 10.”
Heading into his senior year, Morton’s coach, Mark Price, sent him a letter that listed five or six of Morton’s strengths on the court. And then Price offered five or six suggestions on how Morton could improve — a sign to Morton he had a chance to start.
“That’s all I needed,” Morton said.
He joined an AAU team last summer to gain more experience and entered his senior season at Baylor with newfound confidence and a starting spot at shooting guard.
He also had a clearly defined role. Morton needed to hustle on defense and snipe from 3-point land on offense.
“He’s always been a special player to be with,” said Quinn McCafferty, a longtime friend of Morton’s from Big Horn. “Whenever you pass him the ball, you expect him to shoot and score.”
Morton had a solid year, but his team lost in the first round of the Tennessee state playoffs.
His favorite moments at Baylor happened off the court, though.
“It really did change me for the better,” he said. “... There are kids from all over the world at that school. Just to hear everyone’s story and getting to tell mine a little bit, half of those kids didn’t even know Wyoming was a state when I got there. By the end of my senior year, people were telling me, ‘We’ll probably never meet another person from Wyoming for a while, so when we think of Wyoming, we’ll think of you.’
“When I hear that, I think, hopefully, I made an OK impression. If they’re going to think of me, Wyoming might be in trouble.”
He hopes for similar experiences at Sewanee. He knows basketball will end someday, but he’s excited about his studies and the chance to meet even more new people.
“I’m really happy for him,” McCafferty said. “I know he’s going to do great things down there. It’ll be fun to see what path he takes. I’m sure he’ll be successful in whatever he does."