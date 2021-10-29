SHERIDAN — Before the opening kickoff Friday, Jeff Mowry grouped his Sheridan Broncs together for a quick talk. Mowry broke the huddle with a cheer of “To the house!”
The Broncs listened.
Senior Carter McComb returned the kick 98 yards to the end zone to put No. 1-seeded Sheridan ahead of Cheyenne Central 7-0 just seconds into the 4A state quarterfinals game at Homer Scott Field. The Broncs kept up the scoring the rest of the way, advancing to the semifinals with a 48-14 win over the Indians.
“We had a really good start with the kickoff return,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “That’s always a great way to start the game. Our special teams hadn’t made any big plays in a while, so to start off the game like that was a good thing for us. The momentum kind of stayed with us.”
“I just saw an open hole and ran toward the green grass,” McComb said.
Next Friday, Sheridan will host No. 4 Natrona County, who beat No. 5 Thunder Basin 17-14 in overtime Friday. The Broncs took down the Mustangs 27-0 during the first week of October. An official start time for their semifinals matchup has yet to be announced.
“(Prep starts) tomorrow,” McComb said. “Mowry will send out film tonight or tomorrow morning.”
Friday, the Broncs beat Cheyenne Central for the second time this season. The first came on Sept. 10, when Sheridan won 31-20. Earlier this week, Mowry said his Broncs weren’t very disciplined in that game and they needed to play sharper in the rematch.
“Overall, we played a much cleaner game,” Mowry said. “Bigger plays, cleaner execution. I was pleased to see that.”
The Broncs tore the game open early.
After McComb’s touchdown, Sheridan caused an Indians fumble and recovered it. Junior Colson Coon sprinted for a 45-yard touchdown to cap the drive.
Cheyenne Central followed with a field goal to get on the scoreboard, and both teams threw interceptions near the end of the first quarter. Ten seconds into the second quarter, McComb bullied his way in for a 5-yard score to make it 21-3.
With another McComb touchdown and another Indians field goal, the score sat at 28-6 at halftime. The Broncs recorded points on all but two of their first-half drives.
In the third, Coon and sophomore Dane Steel each added a touchdown for Sheridan, boosting its lead to 41-6.
Cheyenne Central took its last gasp with a passing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion at the end of the period. The Indians, a run-heavy team, were forced to throw more than usual due to their deficit. Central quarterback Keagan Bartlett completed 13 of his 28 passes for 125 yards. Coming in as the state’s leading rusher in 4A, he tallied 128 ground yards on 29 carries.
“We really did a pretty good job with him,” Mowry said. “He’s a tremendous athlete, and he’s going to get yards … But he didn’t break any long plays, and that was what we needed to do.”
Coon delivered his third touchdown in the middle of the fourth, but with five minutes left, Mowry subbed in the Broncs’ backups.
Coon finished with 204 rush yards while McComb recorded 35. Each had three touchdowns.
For the 14th consecutive season, Sheridan moved on to the state semifinals.