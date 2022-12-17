Olson.jpg
Abagail Olson poses with her horse Frenchman's Aces. They completed in Las Vegas and finished in 11th out of 65 other barrel racers.

 Courtesy photo | Carla Olson

SHERIDAN — A local 16-year-old barrel racer brought her talents to the Entertainment Capital of the World — Las Vegas.

 Abagail Olson competed at the Yeti Jr. World Finals Dec. 6-10 in Nevada. She finished in 11th place out of 65 contestants that were 19 years old or younger from all over the country.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

