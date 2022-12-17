SHERIDAN — A local 16-year-old barrel racer brought her talents to the Entertainment Capital of the World — Las Vegas.
Abagail Olson competed at the Yeti Jr. World Finals Dec. 6-10 in Nevada. She finished in 11th place out of 65 contestants that were 19 years old or younger from all over the country.
The junior from Sheridan High School qualified in Billings, Montana, in August. She was only one of two that qualified for Vegas of the 51 contestants.
She rode on her 6-year-old gelding named Frenchman’s Aces.
“He’s a big goofball,” Olson said. “But once you’re back there, and warming up, he’s super focused. And then you put the boots on to get ready to go run out. It’s just like a whole different personality of him comes out. He doesn’t want anyone near him or touching him before competing. He just wants to go make his run. But once he gets done making his run, he just wants his water, treats and wants to be loved on.”
On the first go, Olson and Frenchman’s Aces finished in 19th place. They needed a strong second go-run, because only the top 20 advanced to the short-go. They posted a 14.979, which was good for 14th place to advance. They competed Saturday morning in the short go and placed 10th. Olson and Frenchman’s Aces average times were good for 11th place.
She was accompanied in Vegas by her parents Todd and Carla Olson. They made the best of their trip to the city of lights. The rodeo family was able to attend the National Finals Rodeo as well as attend a Golden Knights hockey game and watched a show off the strip.
Carla Olson said she can’t help but be proud of how her daughter performed at the Yeti Jr. World Finals.
I’m definitely a proud mom,” Carla Olson said. “She competed against some really tough young ladies down there. There was a national high school finals rodeo barrel racer champion that was competing down there as well. And she competed right with her all three days. Frenchman’s Aces is such a young horse, and only six years old. The sky’s the limit for these two. I just can’t believe how much they’ve come together as a team. They’re just continuing to grow. It’s fun watching them and seeing everything that they can accomplish together.”
Carla Olson said horses typically aren’t in their prime until they’re 10 years of age. Frenchman’s Aces still has four years until then.
“He’s just so well-mannered and so smart and we just love him,” Carla Olson said. “He’s got a really good mind on him. He and Abigail have just bonded. They’re a great team.”
The Olson’s had a blast competing and spending time in Las Vegas.
“It’s such a fun experience. And I think everybody in the sport should think about trying it. If they’re interested they can contact us about how to get in it,” Carla Olson said. “And if they want to travel, it’s a great experience for the kids and young ladies and even young men. They have all kinds of stuff going on that they can compete in and win scholarships and continue with their education.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.