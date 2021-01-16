SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys basketball team head coach Jeff Martini called a timeout with 5:09 left to play in the third quarter of the Broncs game against the Natrona County Mustangs Friday night. He wanted to give the team time to regroup and refocus their efforts, though Sheridan wouldn’t score on the ensuing possession.
But 29 seconds later, the Broncs’ characteristic team chemistry showed when they corralled a defensive rebound and sprinted to the other end to run its offense. Senior Sam Lecholat passed from just before the left side of halfcourt to a waiting junior Reed Rabon behind the arc on the left side. Deferring to his teammate, Rabon passed quickly to senior Zach Koltiska underneath the basket for an easy layup.
The basket pushed Sheridan’s lead to 41-18 and broke a three-minute scoreless stretch, restarting the Broncs’ offense. Such a play, marked by speed and assuredness, led Sheridan to its 68-42 win over Natrona, good for its second win in a row and a 6-1 record prior to conference play.
In a testament to Sheridan’s well-roundedness, the Broncs held a 5-1 record as the best team in the 4A East conference with the fourth-best team scoring, averaging 62.5 points per game, before the contest against Natrona.
But no Broncs player ranked in the 4A’s top 10 for points prior to Friday night, while Lecholat scored the eighth-most points in the 4A East, averaging 15.5 points per game, as the only Sheridan representative in the conference’s top 10.
“We have a lot of guys who don’t care about scoring,” Martini said. “They just want to win, and that’s pretty fun.”
Koltiska said the Broncs’ chemistry comes from the time they spend together off the court, and his head coach confirmed the off-court camaraderie translates to Sheridan’s on-the-court play.
“They’re a bunch of guys who love to play and love to compete,” Martini said. “I think that’s where we get our chemistry.”
The Broncs jumped to an early 4-2 lead against the Mustangs, and a 3-pointer and field goal from junior Kaden Bateson pushed the score to 11-2 halfway through the first quarter. Sheridan’s team chemistry showed and, for the remainder of the opening eight minutes, the Broncs’ six baskets came from six different players to end the first eight minutes of play with a 22-6 lead.
For the following eight minutes, Sheridan held Natrona to four points while scoring 14. Eight of those scores came from the free throw line, while six came from the field. Again, four Broncs found the basket and shared the load.
“I’m proud of the effort, and I’m proud of the defense we play,” Martini said. “We have a bunch of guys who are buying in, and that’s all I can ask.”
The Mustangs started the second half with jump, going on an 8-2 run before the aforementioned timeout Martini called with 5:09 left in the third quarter. Following Koltiska’s basket, the Broncs went on a 10-6 run to head into the final eight minutes with a 51-24 lead.
Natrona outscored the Broncs in the fourth quarter 18-17, but the dominant lead remained secure en route to the 68-42 win before conference play next Friday. In a final moment of team spirit, freshman Cael Hamrick drained a 3-pointer after coming off the bench with 45 seconds left to play, eliciting raucous cheers from the Broncs’ bench.
Lecholat led the way with 16 points, Koltiska had 11 and Sinclair recorded 10.
“[We’re] going to keep working hard,” Koltiska said, “Focus on what we can do and do our best.”
The Broncs open their conference schedule when they host Campbell County at 7 p.m. next Friday.