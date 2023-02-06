SHERIDAN — The Broncs are back on track.
The Sheridan boys basketball team defeated Cheyenne Central 77-68 Saturday afternoon just hours after falling by three points to Cheyenne East Friday night. East is the top-ranked team in 4A and Central is No. 2 in the latest WyoPreps poll.
“The weekend could have gone a different direction with a win Friday, but now at least we know we can compete against some of the best,” head coach Jeff Martini said. “I’m excited for our guys and excited for our program.”
The Broncs battled in the first quarter and trailed 14-12 by the first break. Sheridan started to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 21-10 to lead 33-24 at the half.
Both teams scored plenty of buckets in the second half but the Broncs (9-4) wouldn’t be denied, as they secured a nine-point win over Central (13-5).
The Sheridan offense acted as a three-headed monster with Truman DeGrange, Cael Hamrick and Garrett Spielman scoring a bulk of its points. Spielman was high point with 19 points, Hamrick was right behind with 18 points and DeGrange added 17. The triad combined for 54 points.
“Having three guys that can score into the double digits makes us a lot better,” Martini said. “I thought our guys played extremely hard and they did everything that we asked of them.”
Sheridan travels to Cheyenne South (4-13) Friday for a 7 p.m. tip off.
Lady Broncs cruise
The Sheridan girls basketball team beat Central 63-48 Saturday. The Lady Broncs lost a 12-point lead against East Friday night.
“I was excited about how we bounced back from last night,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said Saturday. “I thought we’d have a little roll because dropping that one last night was tough. The girls came out ready to play, which is really encouraging.”
The Lady Broncs wasted no time putting points on the board, leading 15-4 early in the game. Sheridan led 17-12 at the first break after Ella Bilyeu’s made bucket at the buzzer. Sheridan led 33-25 at halftime.
The Lady Broncs outshot Central 16-11 in the third quarter to stretch their lead 49-36. Sheridan cruised past the Indians from there.
The Lady Broncs had four players score into double digits. Adeline Burgess led with 15 points. Sam Spielman scored 14 points, Gill Mitzel scored 13 and Brooke Larsen scored 10 points, all of which occurred in the first half.
“They could have felt bad for themselves today, especially after that game last night,” Sullivan said. “The effort was strong from start to finish and I’m really proud of that.”
The Lady Broncs (8-5) take on South (1-17) in Cheyenne Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.