SHERIDAN — The Broncs are back on track.

The Sheridan boys basketball team defeated Cheyenne Central 77-68 Saturday afternoon just hours after falling by three points to Cheyenne East Friday night. East is the top-ranked team in 4A and Central is No. 2 in the latest WyoPreps poll.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

