TR FB v Upton-Sundance 004.jpg
Buy Now

Tongue River's Jacob Knobloch (78) chases down Upton-Sundance's quarterback Keaton Mills (14) Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Thirty football players from Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River were named All-Conference honorees earlier this week. The voting is done by the coaches in their respective conferences.

Sheridan, which plays in the 4A East, had 19 All-Conference Broncs. Head coach Jeff Mowry also claimed the Coach of the Year award.

Big Horn had six All-Conference players while Tongue River had five. Both teams play in the 2A East.

Sheridan:

Colson Coon

Offensive Player of the Year

Running back — first team

Linebacker — first team

Punter — second team

Michael Greer

Defensive Player of the Year

Tight end — first team

Linebacker — first team

Kicking specialist — first team

Chris Larson

Lineman of the Year

Offensive line — first team

Defensive line — first team

Carter McComb

At-large offense — first

Wide receiver — first team

Defensive back — first team

Kick/punt return specialist — first team

Dom Kaszas

Wide receiver — first team

Defensive back — first team

Kick/punt return specialist — honorable mention

Dane Steel

Wide receiver — second team

Defensive back — honorable mention

Mathew Ketner

Defensive back — second team

Wide receiver — honorable mention

Rudy Osborne

Wide receiver — honorable mention

Defensive back — honorable mention

Cody Kilpatrick

Wide receiver — honorable mention

Defensive back — honorable mention

Ezra Eckland

Offensive line — first team

Linebacker — first team

Tyler Ormseth

Offensive line — first team

Jim Strobbe 

Offensive line — second team

Defensive line — second team

Matthew Ingalls

Offensive line — honorable mention

Bridger Baker

Defensive line — second team

Offensive line — honorable mention

Dylan Bennett

Offensive line — honorable mention

Carl Askins

Quarterback  — second team

Texas Tanner

Defensive line — first team

Running back — second team

Caden Steel

Defensive line — second team

Rich Hall

Linebacker — second team

Big Horn: 

Josh Thompson (Co-Lineman of the Year)

Wyatt Brown

Cade Butler

Kiefer Dunham

Cooper Garber

Jax Zimmer

Tongue River:

Jacob Knobloch (Co-Lineman of the Year)

Tavis Aksamit

Eli Cummins

Garrett Ostler

Cache Van Tassell

Tags

Recommended for you