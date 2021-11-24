SHERIDAN — Thirty football players from Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River were named All-Conference honorees earlier this week. The voting is done by the coaches in their respective conferences.
Sheridan, which plays in the 4A East, had 19 All-Conference Broncs. Head coach Jeff Mowry also claimed the Coach of the Year award.
Big Horn had six All-Conference players while Tongue River had five. Both teams play in the 2A East.
Sheridan:
Colson Coon
Offensive Player of the Year
Running back — first team
Linebacker — first team
Punter — second team
Michael Greer
Defensive Player of the Year
Tight end — first team
Linebacker — first team
Kicking specialist — first team
Chris Larson
Lineman of the Year
Offensive line — first team
Defensive line — first team
Carter McComb
At-large offense — first
Wide receiver — first team
Defensive back — first team
Kick/punt return specialist — first team
Dom Kaszas
Wide receiver — first team
Defensive back — first team
Kick/punt return specialist — honorable mention
Dane Steel
Wide receiver — second team
Defensive back — honorable mention
Mathew Ketner
Defensive back — second team
Wide receiver — honorable mention
Rudy Osborne
Wide receiver — honorable mention
Defensive back — honorable mention
Cody Kilpatrick
Wide receiver — honorable mention
Defensive back — honorable mention
Ezra Eckland
Offensive line — first team
Linebacker — first team
Tyler Ormseth
Offensive line — first team
Jim Strobbe
Offensive line — second team
Defensive line — second team
Matthew Ingalls
Offensive line — honorable mention
Bridger Baker
Defensive line — second team
Offensive line — honorable mention
Dylan Bennett
Offensive line — honorable mention
Carl Askins
Quarterback — second team
Texas Tanner
Defensive line — first team
Running back — second team
Caden Steel
Defensive line — second team
Rich Hall
Linebacker — second team
Big Horn:
Josh Thompson (Co-Lineman of the Year)
Wyatt Brown
Cade Butler
Kiefer Dunham
Cooper Garber
Jax Zimmer
Tongue River:
Jacob Knobloch (Co-Lineman of the Year)
Tavis Aksamit
Eli Cummins
Garrett Ostler
Cache Van Tassell