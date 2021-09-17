SHERIDAN — The Sheridan golf team played charades on the bus ride to Jackson Thursday. Tongue River’s Addi Rosics slept on her team’s way to Thermopolis. Big Horn’s Hayden Tellez just tried to relax.
The three schools hold high expectations for this weekend’s state championship tournaments after all three had quality regular seasons. But right now, they’re trying to keep the nerves under control.
“There’s no pressure coming from the coaching squad, and I want them to know that,” Sheridan head coach Kaelee Saner said.
All three head coaches — Saner, Big Horn’s Lamont Clabaugh and Tongue River’s Robert Griffin — spent the past week prepping their golfers to be as comfortable as possible while they chase state titles this weekend.
Clabaugh and Griffin changed their normal weekly routine. Instead of working on golfers’ skills, they focused on mapping out the course and creating action plans for each hole.
Saner simply wants her Broncs to play their games and not overdo it. The Sheridan boys won the state title last fall while the girls placed second as a team and had an individual champion in Samantha Spielman. Both teams dominated this fall’s regular season, with Saner thinking they had a shot at the state crown from the first weekend on.
The Broncs won two tournaments and placed second in three others. The Lady Broncs grabbed the top spot in each of their last five events.
“But we know that it’s not going to be a walk in the park,” Saner said. “We still have to show up and make it happen.”
For the Rams, the boys tallied two first-place and two second-place finishes. Big Horn rosters only one female golfer, Ellie Holbrook, so it does not have enough to form a qualifying girls team.
Tongue River’s boys and girls claimed first in their last regular-season tournament, a home event co-hosted with Big Horn at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course. The Eagles had one other first-place finish this season.
Big Horn and Tongue River were supposed to preview the state course in Thermopolis last Saturday, but the event was canceled. The Eagles’ Camden Kilbride, Annie Keller and Rosics drove the three hours over there anyway, playing a reconnaissance round in place of a real tournament last week.
“I’m feeling really confident about our team this year,” Rosics said. “I think we’re going to do really well. We’re going to surprise everyone. The course looks really good, and I’m just excited to see how it goes (Friday) and Saturday.”
Rosics is aiming to set a new personal record by breaking 100.
Tellez, who has multiple individual tournament wins in the past month, wants to hit 70 — par. He admitted he’s nervous, but he likes his team’s chances.
“We’ve definitely improved a lot over the past few weeks,” Tellez said. “I think that’s really been showing. As long as we go out there and just play and do what we’ve been practicing, I think we can have a shot at it.”
The teams won’t have much downtime this weekend. But when they do, they’ll keep their mind off the course.
Sheridan will play board games in the hotel. The team includes six seniors, so Saner said they’ve been “soaking it all up.”
Tongue River will follow its annual tradition of hosting a putting contest in the hotel hallway. It started as the Eagles placing a coin on the floor and seeing who could get the ball closest, but now most teams staying there join in.
Each team’s tournament lasts through Saturday.
“We understand it’s hole-by-hole, shot-by-shot,” Griffin said. “You can’t get too ahead of yourself in this event — or any event in golf, but particularly at state.”