SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs experienced the best of both worlds against Kelly Walsh Friday.
In the first half, they dominated on defense and left Trojans star running back Cameron Burkett with no room to run. In the second, they followed up a halftime fireworks show with an explosive offensive display of their own.
It culminated in a 42-0 Sheridan win at Homer Scott Field, ending the Broncs’ 2021 regular-season home slate. The game also served as their homecoming.
“It feels pretty good,” Dominic Kaszas said. “We were talking all week that, even though (Kelly Walsh’s now 3-4) record is kind of shaky, we can’t get complacent, and we had to go play our game.”
They did.
“I think we definitely stepped up in the second half,” Texas Tanner said. “We played a lot better ball. We played Bronc ball.”
Early in the first quarter, head coach Jeff Mowry raised his arms and called out a critique toward his defense.
“Too high, too high,” Mowry yelled. “Go lower, men! Go lower!”
He wanted his Broncs to use better tackling form to bring down Burkett, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound load, who had started to drag Sheridan defenders for a few extra yards.
They followed instructions.
Burkett finished with 59 yards on 24 carries. And because of Burkett’s limited headway, the Trojans were forced to pass. They completed just 11 of their 23 passes for 79 yards.
“The defense did a good job,” Mowry said. “Burkett is a good runner, and he’s big. We were high early and took a couple shots. Then, we got on legs and wrapped up like we know how to tackle.”
With two first-half rushing touchdowns by Colson Coon, Sheridan led 14-0 at intermission.
Then, the rain came and so did a bunch of Broncs third-quarter points.
Carter McComb found a crack in the defense and rumbled for a 44-yard touchdown. Coon scored for the third time with an 8-yard run. Lastly, Carl Askins tossed a 16-yard touchdown to Kaszas to push Sheridan’s lead to 35-0 at the end of the quarter.
“In the locker room (at halftime), we had some great, inspirational speeches by players and coaches,” Tanner said. “I think that fired us up and led us to go on that amazing run.”
Michael Greer added a 3-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Mowry inserted the backups for the last five minutes.
Sheridan will spend its final two regular-season games on the road. Next Friday, the Broncs play at Campbell County. The contest will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on the NFHS Network.
Sheridan (6-1) currently holds a top-two 4A playoff seed, putting itself in position to host a quarterfinals game.
“It feels pretty good,” Tanner said. “But I think we should be No. 1. It’s pretty good. It’s always good to win.”