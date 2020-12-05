SHERIDAN — Significantly more chatter accompanies the Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team in the weight room at 5:45 a.m. The lanes at the Sheridan Junior High School pool are more full compared to previous years, and a palpable excitement filled the air at the Broncs’ afternoon practice Thursday.
The swimming and diving season is a mere five days old, but the largest roster of Sheridan swimmers in the past 10 years gives head coach Brent Moore and assistant coach Adam Martin cause for early optimism.
“We were sitting in our office and Adam, my assistant, said to me, ‘It’s almost too good to be true,’” Moore said. “And I was like, ‘I know.’ It’s been so great so far.”
Twenty-two swimmers and divers will compete this season for the Broncs compared to the 20 from last season and 13 during 2018-19, according to SHS Activities Director Don Julian’s records. When the high school hired Julian prior to the start of the 2006-07 season, only three athletes competed on the boys swimming and diving team.
The growth of participation numbers for Sheridan contrasts a decrease in USA Swimming membership but correlates with high school participation numbers, according to Statista.
USA Swimming, the national governing body for club team swimming in the United States, reported 25,326 seasonal swimmers in 2015 and, most recently, 16,082 in 2019 — a 36.5% decrease. Numbers in Wyoming have dropped, as well. In 2015, USA Swimming reported 88 seasonal swimmers compared to a mere eight in 2019.
However, Statista reported a 2.4% increase in high school participation from 133,470 during the 2015-16 season to 136,638 during the 2019-20 season, though the numbers have fluctuated over the past five years.
Serving as the Sheridan County School District 2 Aquatics Director, Moore has seen the middle school and club swim teams grow over the past several years. If he sees talent, he’ll recommend a swimmer compete for SHS and noted the 2020-21 Broncs swim team brings more experience to the pool than years past.
The veteran Broncs swimmers suspect the recent growth of their team stems from an improved culture, and Moore noticed the athletes take pride in their “part-time” jobs and wear their hard work before dawn and after school as a badge of honor.
“I think our culture has gotten a lot better, and I think it’s become more inclusive and a better team overall, and that draws people in,” junior Francisco Gallegos said. “It looks better from the outside in. Like, ‘Hey, I want to try swimming because it’s a great group of guys, and I want to have fun.’”
Gallegos and juniors Bryson Shosten and Isaac Otto started swimming when they were in grade school. Gallegos and Shosten said the upperclassmen focus on continuing to develop a welcoming and hard-working culture as the numbers grow, while Otto emphasized the experienced swimmers also plan to lead by example.
All three understand a bigger team means more personalities to manage and heightened leadership roles, but the team’s early-season positive energy stems from the camaraderie and the possibility for improved finishes at competitions. Besides pushing each other harder during practice, logistically an increase in participation helps the Broncs earn more points at swimming and diving meets.
During dual meets, six swimmers are scored in each event — the top three from each team — with fifth place collecting a singular point. If a team doesn’t have a fifth swimmer competing, it “gives away” that final point to its opponent. Additionally, each team scores two four-person relays at dual meets, and the larger Sheridan team means Moore has more swimmers to choose from and the athletes will not become as overworked as the past several years.
What Gallegos called the team’s “air of inclusivity” and what Moore described as an increase in the swimmers’ confidence manifested itself in the Broncs joking with each other before practice Thursday, then taking note of Moore’s technique suggestions during their first set.
The Broncs swim in the Gillette Relays at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 to start their season.
“They’re motivated,” Moore said. “They’re excited. They’ve worked their butts off. It’s really been awesome.”