SHERIDAN — The opening four minutes of the Sheridan High School boys basketball team’s game against Laurel Saturday looked much like its second-half struggles against Billings Central Friday, as the Broncs failed to find their rhythm and didn’t see their shots fall during the opening stretch.
A 24-17 halftime lead against the Locomotives mimicked the 26-17 lead Sheridan built over Billings Central less than 24 hours prior, but the Broncs spent more than an hour in the gym after their 55-49 loss Friday, and the postgame practice paid off. Sheridan’s shooting and defensive efforts led it to outscore Laurel 31-15 in the second half en route to its 55-32 win.
“Our guys really had to battle back,” head coach Jeff Martini said. “They were really discouraged after [Friday] night — the first loss you always take kind of tough — but I thought our guys battled back.”
Three games in three days as part of the Montana/Wyoming “Border Wars” pseudo-tournament resulted in a 2-1 record during the Broncs first week of competition back from their holiday break, and Sheridan will take a 5-1 record into conference play, which begins Friday.
“It was a huge confidence booster for our team,” senior Carter Dubberley said. “It was great to see guys’ shots finally fall. It was just a great game for our team, all around.”
After the first quarter between the Broncs and the Locomotives ended in a narrow 11-10 lead for Sheridan, the home team nearly outshot the visitors two-to-one as the Broncs played to 13 points compared to Laurel’s seven in the second quarter. Throughout the final four minutes of the first half, Sheridan limited the Locomotives to two made free throws and one field goal.
Dubberley said three back-to-back defensive stops count as a “turkey” for the Broncs and, if Sheridan collects five to six turkeys during a contest, they know they’ve set themselves up for success.
Throughout the second half, the Broncs earned turkeys on the floor but sent the Locomotives to the free throw line six times in eight minutes. Juniors Sean Sanders and Frank Sinclair connected to start the scoring in the third quarter, as Sanders lobbed a pass from behind the right side of the 3-point line to Sinclair who completed the alley-oop with an emphatic basket.
Junior Alex Sanders drained a 3-pointer, and senior Sam Lecholat nailed a mid-range jumper to force the Laurel head coach to call a timeout with five minutes left to play in the third frame.
The Broncs stayed hot throughout the third on the offensive side of the court but fell off their discipline when playing defense, leading to the Locomotives’ six trips to the line and six points. Dubberley noted Sheridan hasn’t reached its full potential defensively, saying the Broncs can improve their defensive play to keep them out of foul trouble.
“We’ve got to keep that aggression and attack, attack, attack,” Dubberley said. “We’ve got to get better every single day, starting in practice.”
Laurel found success from the field in the fourth quarter and a dunk from senior Colter Bales to start the final frame briefly energized the Locomotives, however Lecholat, Sinclair and Sean Sanders led the way to Sheridan’s 15 fourth-quarter points.
Martini called a timeout with just under two minutes left in the game to substitute bench players for his starters as the Broncs earned their fifth win of the season.
Lecholat led Sheridan with 17 points, and Sinclair recorded 16.
“That’s what we have to do to go to state — we have to win a bunch of games in a row,” Martini said. “We know what we have to do. We know what makes us successful. And our guys will battle every single possession, and that’s all we ask.”
The Broncs open their conference schedule at home against Natrona at 7 p.m. Friday.