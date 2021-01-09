SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School head boys basketball coach Jeff Martini had just wrapped up his postgame speech in the war room when the Broncs filed down the stairs, walked past their locker room and a handful of the Billings Central basketball players they had just lost to, pulled basketballs from their courtside racks and took the floor.
Splitting into two groups at either hoop just before 9 p.m. Friday, Sheridan planned to put up shots for another hour or so after losing 55-49 to the Rams. Central sealed its narrow defeat in the waning minutes of play to hand the Broncs (4-1) their first loss of the season and prompted the Sheridan players to push themselves even after 32 minutes of a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle.
“All you can really do after a really bad shooting day is get back out there and get shots up,” senior Sam Lecholat said, “Get your groove on, and be ready for tomorrow.”
The Broncs’ postgame frustration would have likely surprised a spectator who entered the Sheridan gym at halftime, as the home team led 15-10 after the first quarter and put up 11 points to the Rams’ seven in the second quarter to claim a 26-17 lead after the first 16 minutes of play.
But there was a moment in the second quarter when Sheridan strung together an offensive effort, pulling down three rebounds and putting up a flurry of shot attempts. None of the shots dropped, and the shooting woes found Martini throwing his hands into the air after the play as the Rams' well-traveled crowd cheered, and the basketball players sprinted to the other end of the floor.
Martini said the Broncs anticipated a quick and physical game against a formidable opponent, and the head coach found it difficult to articulate what caused the shooting struggles throughout the game and particularly in the second half of the contest.
“I told our guys, ‘Sometimes in basketball, the shots don’t go in, so how else are we going to win?’” Martini said. “I’m not mad at our guys or anything, they gave it everything they had, we just, honestly, did not make shots.”
The heated battle began early, as the Broncs’ junior Reed Rabon made two layups to put his team ahead 4-0 through one minute of play. Sheridan corralled rebounds at both ends of the court and drew early fouls, prompting the Billings Central head coach to protest loudly enough to force a referee to call a technical foul on the Rams’ bench boss.
Both the Rams fans and Broncs fans reacted accordingly, solidifying the limited-capacity crowd’s involvement from the 4:25 mark of the first quarter, though the team’s had never met during Martini’s tenure as Sheridan’s coach.
“It’s going to be worse than that in conference [play],” Martini said. “So, this is a great game for us to play against a crowd that doesn't want us to win in our own gym. That is going to help us down the road.”
With the scoreboard showing a 15-10 Broncs lead, an unusual, scoreless three-and-a-half minutes passed to start the second quarter between Billings Central and Sheridan.
Martini called from the sideline to “make the next one, make the next one” after each miss, but Lecholat wouldn’t fulfill the coach’s wishes until the 4:03 mark with two made free throws. A scrappy, defensive battle ensued for the remainder of the quarter, with Sheridan taking their nine-point lead into its locker room.
When the teams took the floor to begin the third quarter, however, the Rams shot well while the Broncs’ early shooting struggles compounded, as they failed to nail shots from the floor, below the basket and behind the arc.
Billings Central sunk free throws and nailed short jumpers to cut Sheridan’s lead to 28-26, forcing Martini to call a timeout at 4:40 of the third frame. The break didn’t prove fortuitous, as the Rams tied the game in less than a minute, eliciting raucous cheers from their fans.
Lecholat answered with a 3-pointer to tie the game back at 31 points apiece and set the stage for a deciding fourth quarter.
After the brief break before the final eight minutes of play, Billings Central rolled to a 41-34 lead within the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. The teams went back and forth until the Broncs edged closer to a 47-45 deficit with 1:23 left to play.
Martini called for his team to foul the Rams, but Billings Central made its free throws, the Broncs turned the ball over with under a minute left to play and Sheridan couldn’t swing the ball outside the arc to attempt a game-changing 3-point shot. The final horn sounded the 55-49 loss.
Lecholat led the Broncs with 12 points, and junior Kaden Bateson finished in double digits as well with 11.
“I told the guys, ‘We have to get rid of this game, and now we have to focus on another game,’” Martini said. “... We’ve got to be ready to play, and no one feels sorry for you.”
The Broncs wrap up the Montana/Wyoming “Border Wars” pseudo-tournament with their third game in three days against Laurel at 1 p.m. tomorrow.
“It’s another day and another game,” Lecholat said. “... We’re prepared to be ready and go fight.”