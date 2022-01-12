SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School basketball teams went 1-for-2 in Cody Tuesday, with the boys winning and the girls losing.
The Broncs used hot shooting to pull away from Cody in the first half before cruising to an eventual 78-52 victory. They hold a 7-0 record this season.
The Lady Broncs dropped to 4-3 with a 58-41 loss. The Fillies pulled away with a 22-point fourth quarter.
Continuing their busy stretch of six games in eight days, both Sheridan teams head to Buffalo Thursday. The Lady Broncs kick off the evening with a 5:30 p.m. game. The Broncs follow at 7 p.m. as head coach Jeff Martini goes for his 100th career victory with the team.