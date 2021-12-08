SHERIDAN — With five seconds left and his team down 75-72, Sean Sanders lined up a 3-pointer to tie it. He missed.
Luckily, it was just a situational drill at Sheridan boys basketball practice Tuesday. The only consequence for Sanders’ white team losing to the blue team was five pushups.
But starting later this week, the Broncs will test their skills for real. Both the Sheridan boys and girls basketball teams will head to Riverton Thursday to kick off their 2021-22 seasons with a three-day tournament against Lander, Star Valley and Riverton.
“I’m feeling good,” senior Kaden Bateson said.
“I’m excited to be back, and I’m looking forward to the games,” junior Samantha Spielman said. “It feels like the season went so fast last year that it’s like, ‘Wow, we’re already starting again?’”
Indeed.
Since practice began Nov. 22, both squads have been full go. Each installed a new offense, and the boys implemented a new defense, too.
The Broncs return eight contributors from last year’s varsity roster, which recorded a 21-6 record. But they lost two-time Gatorade Wyoming Player of the Year Sam Lecholat, their biggest paint presence the last few seasons. Lecholat now plays basketball for Montana State.
This year’s team is more guard-heavy, so head coach Jeff Martini is tailoring its strategy to that. Instead of employing a post-oriented system, Sheridan plans to be free-flowing and space the floor with a lot of guards.
“I think it’s looking at what we have and the type of players we have,” Martini said. “We have some good shooters. We have some kids who can penetrate ... This is more of a five-out look that we’re trying to do. The kids have to make decisions, and they have to read things that they haven’t had to read before.”
“It’s gotten comfortable,” Bateson said, referencing that he played a similar system in travel ball.
Defense remains Sheridan’s identity, though, Martini said. As the Broncs adjust to their new offense, good defense will help mask some growing pains.
The Lady Broncs also graduated their leader from last year, Annie Mitzel. Mitzel, who currently plays for Northwest College, was their only departure, but head coach Ryan Sullivan is looking to grow leaders on a team that finished 9-15 last season.
“We have a lot of young girls,” Sullivan said. “They could develop into who knows what by March. I think we expect a lot of things from a lot of girls. We’re going to have to be a team that has a lot of girls step up for us.”
Sullivan arrived in Sheridan before last season. Now, a year later with many of the same players, his team knows what to expect from him. He can be a little more creative, too, because he understands his team’s strengths, weaknesses and mentality.
“We’re in a better place to start the year than we were last year, for sure,” he said.
Offensively, the Lady Broncs want to control the tempo. Defensively, they want to play man-to-man and set a goal of keeping each opponent to less than 50 points.
“I just have a little more confidence this year with having been here a little while,” said Spielman, who spent the offseason working on ball handling and footwork.
Now comes the test, though. The girls hop on the bus to Riverton at 5:45 a.m. tomorrow. The boys follow an hour later. They’ll take the court multiple times this weekend.
And for the first time since last winter, these shots count.