SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs will not play this weekend as originally scheduled.
In conjunction with their two would-be opponents, Buffalo and Cody, Sheridan decided to postpone the games. Sheridan and Cody have multiple sick players. The schools will look to reschedule after their winter breaks, Sheridan Activities Direction Don Julian said.
Friday, Sheridan boys basketball was slated to host Buffalo at 7 p.m. The girls were supposed to travel to Buffalo for a 7 p.m. tipoff. Both teams were scheduled to head to Cody for early afternoon games Saturday.