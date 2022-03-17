SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs start every practice with the same exercise.
They go through the 1,000 touch drill that emphasizes ball control and allows each player to rehearse dribble moves. But last week, when spring practice for this season commenced, senior goaltender Chris Larson struggled with it. He noticed his teammates did, too.
“I was really rusty,” Larson said.
Now, slowly but surely for the past week and a half, Larson crept back to normal — in the drill and practice overall. Both the Broncs and the Lady Broncs return most of their key contributors from last season, so they’re concentrating on scraping away the rust and continuing to add onto last season’s foundation.
They open their seasons on the road against Buffalo Friday afternoon. The Lady Broncs kick off the action with a 3 p.m. game, and the Broncs follow at 5 p.m.
The Sheridan girls team finished last year with a 12-7-1 record and made its first state tournament appearance during Kevin Rizer’s stint as head coach. Now in his fifth season, Rizer has the Lady Broncs honing their defensive shape and mindset.
“I think it gives us more of an advantage to start off where we left off,” senior goaltender Libby Gardner said. “We know where we were last season, so we can kind of take that and improve from there instead of starting at square one.”
Defense always sits atop their priority list. When it comes to mentality, Rizer wants his squad to play more aggressively.
In last season’s state tournament, the Lady Broncs battled with Kelly Walsh for more than 60 scoreless minutes before surrendering three late goals to fall 3-0. Rizer saw his players get discouraged on the field, so this year, he has them working on playing with more “bite and fight.” He’s impressed so far.
“This is the best I’ve seen a team in our ninth practice in terms of our skill and our ability and our understanding,” Rizer said of his team, which lost only one starter to graduation after the 2021 season.
The boys went 15-5 last year, placing fourth in the state tournament. After losing three seniors to graduation, they still bring back three first-team All-State performers — Kaden Bateson, Colson Coon and Dane Steel.
Boys head coach Scott Soderstrom estimates more than three-fourths of his players participated in at least one other sport in the fall or winter. Many of them had success, too, which is valuable experience to mesh with their soccer achievements from last spring and carry into this season.
“These guys have had a lot of success this year, and they’re confident,” Soderstrom, also a fifth-year head coach, said. “They really think they can beat anybody, and I love it.”
While the Broncs’ offensive firepower garnered the headlines last year, they are also focused on defense. They’re adding more set plays, too, instead of simply freestyling and relying on their athleticism like Larson said they did at times in 2021.
“We’re really athletic, but we need to be better soccer players,” said Larson, who has already seen growth.
Of course, the end goal for both Sheridan teams is to be better than yesterday, last week and last season. That journey resumes Friday.