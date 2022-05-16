SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer earned the 4A East Regional title Saturday after finishing the three-day tournament in Cheyenne undefeated.
The Broncs started Thursday in dominant fashion, crushing Cheyenne East on the team's home turf 8-2, followed by a Friday shutout game against Cheyenne Central, 5-0.
Dane Steel takes credit for the championship — and only — goal with an assist by Colson Coon in the 73rd minute of the 80-minute match against Laramie.
The Lady Broncs came close to a regional championship but barely fell to the Thunder Basin Lady Bolts in Saturday's championship match, 2-1.
Sheridan won up until that point, beating close rivals Campbell County Thursday 2-1 and shutting out Laramie Friday 1-0.
Both Sheridan teams advance to the 4A State Soccer Tournament, again in Cheyenne, starting May 19.
The No. 1 East-ranked Sheridan boys face No. 4 West-ranked Star Valley at Cheyenne East High School 11 a.m. Thursday.
The No. 2 East-ranked girls face No. 3 West-ranked Jackson Hole at Cheyenne Central High School 2 p.m. Thursday.