Sheridan High School boys soccer earned the 4A East Regional title after an undefeated tournament weekend Saturday, May 14, 2022. The Broncs continue to the state tournament this weekend.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer earned the 4A East Regional title Saturday after finishing the three-day tournament in Cheyenne undefeated. 

The Broncs started Thursday in dominant fashion, crushing Cheyenne East on the team's home turf 8-2, followed by a Friday shutout game against Cheyenne Central, 5-0. 

Dane Steel takes credit for the championship — and only — goal with an assist by Colson Coon in the 73rd minute of the 80-minute match against Laramie.

The Lady Broncs came close to a regional championship but barely fell to the Thunder Basin Lady Bolts in Saturday's championship match, 2-1. 

Sheridan won up until that point, beating close rivals Campbell County Thursday 2-1 and shutting out Laramie Friday 1-0. 

Both Sheridan teams advance to the 4A State Soccer Tournament, again in Cheyenne, starting May 19. 

The No. 1 East-ranked Sheridan boys face No. 4 West-ranked Star Valley at Cheyenne East High School 11 a.m. Thursday.

The No. 2 East-ranked girls face No. 3 West-ranked Jackson Hole at Cheyenne Central High School 2 p.m. Thursday. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

