The Sheridan High School girls soccer team shows off its fifth-place trophy after beating Laramie High School in the consolation championship at the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Cheyenne Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Lady Broncs finished 12-7-1 overall and 7-4-1 in conference.

 Courtesy photo | Ashley Cooper

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls soccer teams finished the 4A State Soccer Tournaments Saturday, with the Broncs taking state runner-up and the Lady Broncs finishing fifth. 

Sheridan boys faced defending 4A state champions Jackson Hole High School and lost 2-0. Until that game, the Broncs had shut out their opponents in the opening and semifinal matches of the tournament. 

Sheridan girls shut out Cheyenne East High School for the fifth-place trophy Saturday, 1-0. The Lady Broncs dropped into the consolation bracket after Thursday's loss to Jackson Hole, 2-1. The team battled back for a 1-0 win against Laramie to make it to Saturday's match. 

The Broncs finished the season 15-5 overall and 8-4 in conference. The Lady Broncs finished 12-7-1 overall and 7-4-1 in conference. 

