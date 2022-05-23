SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls soccer teams finished the 4A State Soccer Tournaments Saturday, with the Broncs taking state runner-up and the Lady Broncs finishing fifth.
Sheridan boys faced defending 4A state champions Jackson Hole High School and lost 2-0. Until that game, the Broncs had shut out their opponents in the opening and semifinal matches of the tournament.
Sheridan girls shut out Cheyenne East High School for the fifth-place trophy Saturday, 1-0. The Lady Broncs dropped into the consolation bracket after Thursday's loss to Jackson Hole, 2-1. The team battled back for a 1-0 win against Laramie to make it to Saturday's match.
The Broncs finished the season 15-5 overall and 8-4 in conference. The Lady Broncs finished 12-7-1 overall and 7-4-1 in conference.