SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer remains in contention for a state title, while the girls soccer team fell to its first opponent in the 4A State Tournament Thursday.
The Broncs shutout No. 4 West-ranked Star Valley, 4-0. Boys head coach Scott Soderstrom said he did not recall ever playing Star Valley in his five years of head coaching or before but had watched a bit of film with assistant coaches ahead of the match.
The preparation proved successful, as the shut out for the No. 1 East-seeded Broncs move on to face No. 2 West-ranked Kelly Walsh High School 2 p.m. Friday. If the boys win, they play for the championship Saturday at 3 p.m. If they lose, they play for third place at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Lady Broncs fell to their first opponent, No. 3 West-ranked Jackson Hole, 2-1. The loss drops Sheridan out of state title contention, but the girls continue to battle for a third-place finish. The team faces Laramie at 11 a.m. Friday. At the 4A East Regional Tournament May 13, Sheridan girls shut out Laramie 1-0.