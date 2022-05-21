SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer team will face defending 4A boys soccer state champions Jackson Hole in the 4A State Championship game 3 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne East High School.
The Broncs shut out both teams on their journey to the title match, taking down Star Valley 4-0 Thursday and beating Kelly Walsh Friday 2-0 at 2 p.m.
The last time Sheridan boys made it to the championship game was in 2012, where they faced Kelly Walsh and took second in a double-overtime 5-4 loss in Sheridan. The last time Sheridan took home a boys soccer title was in 2011, when the team beat Laramie 2-1 in Sheridan.
The Broncs take on Jackson Hole for the first time this season. In their 2021 season, the Broncs lost to Jackson Hole in the state semifinals, pushing Sheridan to the third-place match against Kelly Walsh. Jackson Hole went on to win the championship title against Thunder Basin.
The Lady Broncs play for fifth place against Cheyenne East 9 a.m. Saturday. Sheridan split with East during the season, winning the home bout 2-0 and losing in the away game 3-0.