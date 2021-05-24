CASPER — After the final day of the track and field state championship meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Sheridan High School’s boys team and Tongue River High School’s girls team won team championship titles while Big Horn High School’s boys team finished second and Tongue River’s boys team placed third.
Several Sheridan County athletes wrapped the three day competition with individual titles.
Below are the top eight finishes. Complete results can be found at WHSAA.org.
4A
Girls
Triple jump
- Fifth place: Preslee Moser — 36 feet
1,600-meter run
- Fifth place: Abby Newton — 5 minutes, 22.62 seconds
Boys
110-meter hurdles
- Second place: Kyle Meinecke — 15.68 seconds
300-meter hurdles
- Seventh place: Cameron Perez — 42.87
100-meter dash
- Fourth place: Nicholas Hale — 11.50 seconds
400-meter dash
- Fifth place: Carl Askins — 51.22 seconds
1,600-meter run
- Second place: Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 36.74 seconds
- Fourth place: Reese Charest — 4:37.18
- Fifth place: David Standish — 4:38.35
- Eighth place: Blaine Johnson — 4:39.70
200-meter dash
- Sixth place: Dominic Kaszas — 23.85 seconds
- Seventh place: Nicholas Hale — 23.91
4x400-meter relay
- First place: Izak Aksamit, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest, Carl Askins — 3 minutes, 28.18 seconds
2A
Girls
100-meter hurdles
- Third place: Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin — 18.08 seconds
300-meter hurdles
- Second place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 50.24 seconds
- Third place: Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin — 50.27
Discus
- Fifth place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 97 feet, 2 inches
- Sixth place: Tongue River’s Sydnee Pitman — 93-5
- Eight place: Tongue River’s Bailey Dodge — 91-9
100-meter dash
- First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 13.03 seconds
- Second place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 13.17
- Third place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 13.52
400-meter dash
- First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 56.88 seconds
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Maddy Hill — 1 minutes, 2.42 seconds
200-meter dash
- First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 27.49 seconds
- Third place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 28.21
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 28.21
4x400-meter relay
- First place: Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, Katy Kalasinsky, Jazlyn Ryan, Jane Pendergast — 4 minutes, 23.18 seconds
- Fifth place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, Lauren Smith, Kelanie Lamb, Ashley Billings — 4:48.64
Boys
110-meter hurdles
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride — 17.66 seconds
- Sixth place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 18.12
- Seventh place: Big Horn’s Christian Walker — 18.61
300-meter hurdles
- Third place: Tongue River’s Javin Walker — 43.22 seconds
- Fifth place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 43.91
- Seventh place: Big Horn’s Christian Walker — 45.59
Shot put
- Second place: Big Horn’s Josh Thompson — 46 feet, 9.75 inches
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 44-4.5
High jump
- Third place: Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride — 5 feet, 6 inches
- Sixth place: Big Horn’s Toby Schons — 5-6
100-meter dash
- Second place: Big Horn’s Carson Bates — 11.65 seconds
- Third place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 11.99
- Fourth place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 12.01
400-meter dash
- Second place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 51 seconds
- Third place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 51.19
- Fourth place: Big Horn’s Riley Green — 53.32
- Fifth place: Tongue River’s Eli Cummins — 53.51
- Seventh place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 54.03
- Eighth place: Tongue River’s Javin Walker — 1 minute, 3.59 seconds
1,600-meter run
- First place: Tongue River’s Al Spotted — 4 minutes, 42.09 seconds
- Sixth place: Tongue River’s Jason Barron — 4:58.93
- Eighth place: Tongue River’s Isaiah Cote — 5:03.60
200-meter dash
- Second place: Big Horn’s Carson Bates — 24.03 seconds
- Third place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 24.06
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 24.58
- Sixth place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 24.79
4x400-meter relay
- First place: Big Horn’s Riley Green, Bryce Morris, Dawson Richards, Carson Bates — 3 minutes, 42.93 seconds
- Fifth place: Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, Javin Walker, Connor Cummins, Eli Cummins — 3:51.50