SHERIDAN — Anticipated to win while not completely confident in having it in the bag, Sheridan High School boys track and field head coach Taylor Kelting said the team “did everything right” to earn its back-to-back state outdoor track and field championship.
With strong senior leadership, exemplary track savvy and a love for competing in the sport, the Broncs ran, threw and jumped to the state title. Kelting said before the state meet, he reviewed his depth charts, studied other schools in contention for individual and team state titles and worked to regain the health of his squad to best prepare the team for success. He also knew that whatever he did couldn’t quite surpass the internal desire his team carried to finish strong.
“The main thing is these boys love each other so much they weren’t going to allow themselves not to finish it right, especially the senior class,” Kelting said. “Even though we didn’t know as coaches — and a lot of people didn’t know — we could pull it off again or not, but deep down inside the senior group, they didn’t know anything different than winning. And they didn’t know anything different than being friends, fighting for their friends and doing what they needed to do at the end of the day.”
This year marked an emotional end to four successful years for the senior leaders but also one with potential and hope for the future. Several seniors from the boys team have signed letters of intent to compete in track and field at the collegiate level. Those high-caliber seniors have also instilled a love for the sport and refusal to stop at anything less than ultimate success in underclassmen on the team Kelting hopes will transfer to next year.
“(The seniors) learn from their previous seniors, and they’re teaching our next seniors that are up,” Kelting said. “They’ve just had a ton of fun with what they’ve done in the last four years.”
The youth or members of the team not earning first-place finishes helped contribute to the championship.
“Every little bit helps, and I think it’s important for people to know that,” senior Carter McComb said, noting a concept of cheetahs and hyenas he picked up from his head coaches. Cheetahs will earn those top places for the team, and the hyenas will come clean up the scraps — still contributing to the team’s success.
Even with several seniors graduating from the program, McComb remained confident in the coaching staff and their ability to maintain the high-achieving program.
“Kelting’s a good coach and he’ll get them going,” McComb said.
The success of the team starts with teaching athletes to be good people, then good students and lastly good athletes, Kelting said. The success of athletes’ futures means a lot to the staff and knows having school paid for through athletic scholarships means a lot to his team, too.
All the success achieved over the weekend, the past season and throughout the year on the Broncs’ running and field teams couldn’t have been realized without fun and a natural internal pressure, Kelting said.
“(The coaching staff has) fun with them each and every week,” Kelting said. “They know what they need to accomplish, and we know what they need to accomplish, but when it comes down to it, it’s that fun and it’s that trust and respect for us and that we have toward them, as well.”