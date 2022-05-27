Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 69F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.